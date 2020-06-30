Log in
MERCIALYS

(MERY)
  Report
Mercialys: Euro 300 Million Bond Issue Successfully Placed Tender Offer Opened for Part of the Euro 750 Million Issue Maturing in March 2023

06/30/2020
Mercialys: Euro 300 Million Bond Issue Successfully Placed Tender Offer Opened for Part of the Euro 750 Million Issue Maturing in March 2023

30 Jun 2020 18:52 CEST

Company Name

MERCIALYS

ISN

FR0010241638

Market

Euronext

Symbol

MERY

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) has today successfully placed a seven-year Euro 300 million bond issue. This operation is in line with the Company's general needs and the management of its debt maturity. Alongside this, Mercialys has launched an offer to redeem part of the Euro 750 million bond issue maturing in March 2023.

Today, the Company placed a new bond issue for a nominal total of Euro 300 million, maturing in July 2027 with a coupon of 4.625%. This issue was 2.4 times oversubscribed by a diverse investor base.

Alongside this, Mercialys launched an offer to redeem part of the Euro 750 million bond issue maturing in March 2023.

Once completed, these operations will make it possible to extend the average maturity of debt, which was 3.8 years at December 31, 2019.

Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank and Société Générale were the global coordinators and bookrunners for this operation, while BNP Paribas, CIC, HSBC, La Banque Postale and Natixis were bookrunners.

Mercialys is rated BBB/negative outlook by Standard & Poor's.

Not for distribution in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States or in any other country. The bonds cannot be offered or sold in the United States of America unless they are registered or exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (amended). Mercialys does not intend to register all or part of the offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering in the United States.

* * *

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys
 Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At December 31, 2019, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,144 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 180.6 million on an annualized basis. At December 31, 2019, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.6 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had 'SIIC' real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At December 31, 2019, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
 This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2019 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200630005876/en/

Analysts / investors / media contact:
Alexandre Leroy
Tel: +33(0)1 53 65 24 39
Email: aleroy@mercialys.com

Source

MERCIALYS

Provider

BusinessWire

Disclaimer

Mercialys SA published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2020 17:03:03 UTC
