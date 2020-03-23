Mercialys: Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document

French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 92,049,169

Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre Septembre, 75002 Paris, France

Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707

Press release concerning the publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document and comment concerning the Company’s 2020 guidance

Mercialys filed its 2019 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on March 23, 2020 under number D.20-0160.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes:

- the 2019 annual financial report;

- the Board of Directors’ corporate governance report;

- the statutory auditors’ reports;

- the disclosures concerning the statutory auditors’ fees;

- the sustainability performance report;

- the integrated report, which notably presents the Company’s business model;

- the description of the share buyback program.

This document is available on the Company’s website www.mercialys.com and at its registered office.

Update on the Company’s 2020 guidance

The start of 2020 has been marked by significant uncertainty linked to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic. As a result of it spreading in France, the government has rolled out significant measures, including closing non-essential stores and introducing a lockdown for the population.

Several categories of Mercialys’ tenant retailers are authorized to remain open, but footfall levels at its sites are being significantly affected. Although the majority of its rents include a fixed component (97.6% of overall rents), this health crisis could affect retailers’ solvency and, as a result, Mercialys’ ability to collect rent.

In this context, and considering the targeted support measures that the Company could put in place, which have not been quantified to date, Mercialys is not in a position, on the date when this Universal Registration Document was filed, to quantify the impact of the Coronavirus crisis on its performance, results and guidance for 2020. The guidance announced when the 2019 full-year results were published in February 2020 is therefore no longer applicable and will be updated once the outlook for the health context has become clearer.

