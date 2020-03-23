Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Mercialys    MERY   FR0010241638

MERCIALYS

(MERY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 03/23 02:24:04 pm
6.778 EUR   -4.47%
02:07pMERCIALYS :  Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document
BU
03/16MERCIALYS : Update on the Coronavirus (covid-19) Epidemic
BU
02/24MERCIALYS : Appointment of Kristelle Wauters
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercialys: Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 02:07pm EDT

French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 92,049,169
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre Septembre, 75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707

Press release concerning the publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document and comment concerning the Company’s 2020 guidance

Regulatory News:

Mercialys filed its 2019 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on March 23, 2020 under number D.20-0160.

The 2019 Universal Registration Document includes:

- the 2019 annual financial report;
- the Board of Directors’ corporate governance report;
- the statutory auditors’ reports;
- the disclosures concerning the statutory auditors’ fees;
- the sustainability performance report;
- the integrated report, which notably presents the Company’s business model;
- the description of the share buyback program.

This document is available on the Company’s website www.mercialys.com and at its registered office.

Update on the Company’s 2020 guidance

The start of 2020 has been marked by significant uncertainty linked to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic. As a result of it spreading in France, the government has rolled out significant measures, including closing non-essential stores and introducing a lockdown for the population.

Several categories of Mercialys’ tenant retailers are authorized to remain open, but footfall levels at its sites are being significantly affected. Although the majority of its rents include a fixed component (97.6% of overall rents), this health crisis could affect retailers’ solvency and, as a result, Mercialys’ ability to collect rent.

In this context, and considering the targeted support measures that the Company could put in place, which have not been quantified to date, Mercialys is not in a position, on the date when this Universal Registration Document was filed, to quantify the impact of the Coronavirus crisis on its performance, results and guidance for 2020. The guidance announced when the 2019 full-year results were published in February 2020 is therefore no longer applicable and will be updated once the outlook for the health context has become clearer.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MERCIALYS
02:07pMERCIALYS :  Publication of the 2019 Universal Registration Document
BU
03/16MERCIALYS : Update on the Coronavirus (covid-19) Epidemic
BU
02/24MERCIALYS : Appointment of Kristelle Wauters
BU
02/12MERCIALYS : 2019 Results
BU
02/12MERCIALYS : Annual results
CO
01/31MERCIALYS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
01/22MERCIALYS : Once Again Included in the Carbon Disclosure Project's A List
BU
01/21MERCIALYS : Half-Year Review of Mercialys' Liquidity Agreement
BU
2019MERCIALYS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
2019MERCIALYS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 186 M
EBIT 2019 113 M
Net income 2019 87,1 M
Debt 2019 1 505 M
Yield 2019 16,3%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 7,47x
EV / Sales2019 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 10,5x
Capitalization 651 M
Chart MERCIALYS
Duration : Period :
Mercialys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCIALYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,15  €
Last Close Price 7,10  €
Spread / Highest target 90,3%
Spread / Average Target 71,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Ravat Chief Executive Officer
Éric Le Gentil Chairman
Didier Jacquel Operations Director
Elisabeth Blaise Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Dumas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCIALYS-42.46%697
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-13.22%43 279
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.1.22%31 425
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-35.60%16 251
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-23.68%15 130
LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST3.16%10 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group