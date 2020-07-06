Mercialys: Reduction of Resources for the Liquidity Agreement With ODDO BHF

Regulatory News:

On March 6, 2020, MERCIALYS (Paris:MERY) (ISIN: FR0010241638) and ODDO BHF SCA signed an amendment to the liquidity agreement from September 19, 2019 concerning its ordinary shares admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, in accordance with AMF decision no.2018-01 from July 2, 2018 establishing liquidity agreements for capital securities as an accepted market practice.

Within the limits set by AMF decision no.2018-01 from July 2, 2018, Mercialys has decided to reduce the resources allocated to the liquidity agreement by:

- Euro 115,000

The position following the reduction of these new resources dated June 17, 2020 represents:

- 440,411 securities;

- Euro 5,545,837.53.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France’s leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At December 31, 2019, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,144 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 180.6 million on an annualized basis. At December 31, 2019, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.6 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had “SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At December 31, 2019, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys’ Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2019 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys’ business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

