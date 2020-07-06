Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Mercialys    MERY   FR0010241638

MERCIALYS

(MERY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mercialys: Reduction of Resources for the Liquidity Agreement With ODDO BHF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 01:03pm EDT

Regulatory News:

On March 6, 2020, MERCIALYS (Paris:MERY) (ISIN: FR0010241638) and ODDO BHF SCA signed an amendment to the liquidity agreement from September 19, 2019 concerning its ordinary shares admitted to trading on Euronext Paris, in accordance with AMF decision no.2018-01 from July 2, 2018 establishing liquidity agreements for capital securities as an accepted market practice.

Within the limits set by AMF decision no.2018-01 from July 2, 2018, Mercialys has decided to reduce the resources allocated to the liquidity agreement by:

- Euro 115,000

The position following the reduction of these new resources dated June 17, 2020 represents:

- 440,411 securities;
- Euro 5,545,837.53.

* * *

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com.

About Mercialys
Mercialys is one of France’s leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At December 31, 2019, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,144 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 180.6 million on an annualized basis. At December 31, 2019, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.6 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had “SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At December 31, 2019, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys’ Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2019 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys’ business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on MERCIALYS
01:04pMERCIALYS : Marlène Schiappa, French Minister of State for Gender Equality, Prai..
BU
01:03pMERCIALYS : Reduction of Resources for the Liquidity Agreement With ODDO BHF
BU
03:15aMERCIALYS : Tender Offer Closed to Redeem Part of the Bonds Maturing in March 20..
PU
06/30MERCIALYS : Euro 300 Million Bond Issue Successfully Placed Tender Offer Opened ..
PU
06/26MERCIALYS : launches a tender offer to purchase for cash up to a maximum accepta..
PU
06/18MERCIALYS : And OneStock Further Strengthen the Omnichannel Dimension of Shoppin..
BU
06/11MERCIALYS : Fabrice Haurani Appointed to Head up Acquisitions and Sales
BU
05/25MERCIALYS : All of Mercialys' shopping centers reopened since May 11, 2020
BU
04/27MERCIALYS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/23MERCIALYS : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 158 M 179 M 179 M
Net income 2020 74,8 M 84,6 M 84,6 M
Net Debt 2020 1 364 M 1 543 M 1 543 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 11,3%
Capitalization 647 M 727 M 732 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 12,7x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 64,7%
Chart MERCIALYS
Duration : Period :
Mercialys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCIALYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,08 €
Last Close Price 7,07 €
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Ravat Chief Executive Officer
Éric Le Gentil Chairman
Didier Jacquel Operations Director
Elisabeth Blaise Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Dumas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCIALYS-42.70%727
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)23.08%63 590
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.24.09%39 869
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-17.02%20 983
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.2.14%20 827
SEGRO PLC1.81%13 557
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group