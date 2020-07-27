Log in
MERCIALYS

(MERY)
Mercialys : Statement on the Availability of Mercialys 2020 Half-year Financial Report

07/27/2020

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) today announces that the company has filed its 2020 half-year financial report with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

Mercialys 2020 half-year financial report is available on www.mercialys.com under “Investors / Regulated information / Half-year financial reports”.

* * *

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France’s leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had “SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2020, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.



Financials
Sales 2020 158 M 186 M 186 M
Net income 2020 74,8 M 88,0 M 88,0 M
Net Debt 2020 1 364 M 1 607 M 1 607 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
Yield 2020 13,1%
Capitalization 607 M 706 M 714 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 69,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent Ravat Chief Executive Officer
Éric Le Gentil Chairman
Didier Jacquel Operations Director
Elisabeth Blaise Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Jacques Dumas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCIALYS-46.27%706
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)26.33%65 270
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.22.76%39 439
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.4.31%21 270
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-22.02%19 719
SEGRO PLC3.10%14 085
