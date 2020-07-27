Mercialys : Statement on the Availability of Mercialys 2020 Half-year Financial Report

Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) today announces that the company has filed its 2020 half-year financial report with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

Mercialys 2020 half-year financial report is available on www.mercialys.com under “Investors / Regulated information / Half-year financial reports”.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France’s leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At June 30, 2020, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,111 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 182.3 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2020, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.5 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had “SIIC” real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2020, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

