Mercialys : launches a tender offer to purchase for cash up to a maximum acceptance amount its 750M 1.787% bonds due March 2023

Notice

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "SECURITIES ACT")) OR ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE US VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

26 June 2020

Mercialys

(the "Company")

ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A TENDER OFFER

TO PURCHASE FOR CASH, UP TO A MAXIMUM ACCEPTANCE AMOUNT ITS €750,000,000 1.787 PER CENT. BONDS DUE MARCH 2023 (OF WHICH €750,000,000 ARE CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING) (ISIN: FR0012332203) ADMITTED TO TRADING ON THE

REGULATED MARKET OF EURONEXT PARIS (THE"EXISTING BONDS")

This notice must be read in conjunction with the tender offer memorandum dated 26 June 2020 (the"Tender Offer Memorandum") which has been prepared by the Company in relation to the Tender Offer. Capitalised terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

This notice and the Tender Offer Memorandum contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made to participate in the Tender Offer. If you are in any doubt as to the action you should take, it is recommended that you seek your own financial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, tax advisor, accountant or other appropriately authorised independent financial adviser. Any individual or company whose Existing Bonds are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee must contact such entity if they wish to participate in the Tender Offer. The distribution of this notice in certain jurisdictions (in particular the United States, the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Italy) is restricted by law (see "Offer Restrictions"below). Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.

Description of the Existing Bonds

€750,000,000 1.787 per cent. Bonds due March 2023

ISIN CodeFR0012332203

Outstanding Principal Amount

Maximum Acceptance

Amount

€750,000,000

To be determined and announced at the latest in the announcement of the results of the Tender Offer as soon as practicable following the Expiration Deadline

Tender Offer Price99.25 per cent.

TERMS OF THE TENDER OFFER

Introduction to the Tender Offer

On the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum, the Company invites Qualifying Holders (subject to the offer restrictions contained herein) to tender Existing Bonds for purchase by the Company in a cash amount (the "Tender Offer") equal to the Tender Consideration and any applicable Accrued Interest Amount upon the terms and subject to the conditions of the Tender Offer as further described below, up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount.

The Company today announced its intention to issue new bonds (the "New Bonds"), which are to be subscribed for by the Joint Bookrunners.

A Qualifying Holder who wishes to subscribe for New Bonds in addition to tendering or indicating its firm intention to tender Existing Bonds for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer may, at the sole and absolute discretion of the Company, receive priority in the allocation of the New Bonds, subject to such Qualifying Holder making a separate application for the purchase of such New Bonds to one of the Joint Bookrunners (see "Priority Allocation in the New Bonds" below)

It is intended that Existing Bonds purchased by the Company pursuant to the Tender Offer will be immediately cancelled by the Company. The Company intends thereby to take advantage of currently favourable market conditions.

The Company may decide not to accept for tender any Existing Bonds and may decide to apply Pro-ration Factor to Existing Bonds validly tendered by Qualifying Holders at its sole and absolute discretion (see "Pro-ration" below).

Existing Bonds which have not been successfully tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will remain outstanding after the Settlement Date.

Whether the Company will accept for purchase Existing Bonds validly tendered in the Tender Offer is subject to, on or before the Expiration Deadline, (i) the pricing of the New Bonds, and (ii) the signing of a subscription agreement between the Company and the Joint Bookrunners for the purchase of, and subscription for, the New Bonds(where (i) and (ii) together comprise the "Transaction Condition").

In the event the nominal amount of Existing Bonds tendered to the Company for purchase exceeds the Maximum Acceptance Amount, then tenders for purchase of the Existing Bonds received prior to the Expiration Deadline will be accepted on a pro-rata basis (see "Pro-ration" below).

Subject to the right of the Company to extend and/or amend the Tender Offer, to terminate or withdraw the Tender Offer, as described herein, the Tender Offer is limited to a Maximum Acceptance Amount, such amount being determined at the Company's sole and absolute discretion and will be announced at the latest in the announcement of the results of the Tender Offer as soon as practicable following the Expiration Deadline.

The Company will announce, as soon as practicable after the Expiration Deadline (i) whether the Transaction Condition has been satisfied and, if satisfied, whether the Company will accept for purchase any offer of Existing Bonds; and (ii) if so, the nominal amount of such Existing Bonds so accepted. The Company is under no obligation to accept any offers or to complete the Tender Offer until the announcement of its acceptance. If the Company announces the acceptance of any tender of Existing Bonds for purchase, the Company will accept all valid offers of Existing Bonds received up to the Maximum Acceptance Amount. Notwithstanding any other provisions of the Tender Offer, the Tender Offer is further conditional upon there not having been threatened, instituted or pending any action or proceeding before any court or governmental, regulatory or administrative body that (i) makes or seeks to make illegal the payment for, or acceptance of payment for, any of the Existing Bonds pursuant to the Tender Offer; (ii) would or might result in a delay in,

or restrict, the ability of the Company to accept for payment or to pay for any of the Existing Bonds; (iii)

imposes or seeks to impose limitations on the ability of the Company to purchase the Existing Bonds; or (iv) imposes or seeks to impose limitations on the ability of the Company to purchase, exchange or cancel the Existing Bonds.

The submission of a valid Electronic Instruction Notice or Paper Acceptance Notice will be irrevocable (except in the limited circumstances described in "Amendment, Termination, Withdrawal or Extension" of the Tender Offer Memorandum).

None of the Company, the Dealer Managers, the Tender Agent or the Information Agent makes any recommendation as to whether or not Qualifying Holders should submit Existing Bonds for purchase.

The Tender Offer

The amount payable by the Company for the Existing Bonds validly tendered and accepted by it for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be an amount equal to the aggregate of (i) the Tender Consideration and (ii) any applicable Accrued Interest Amount.

The Settlement Date is expected to take place on the latest of 5 business days after the pricing of the New Bonds and 7 July 2020, on which date the Company will pay the Tender Consideration and any applicable Accrued Interest Amount to the Qualifying Holders who have validly tendered for purchase Existing Bonds under the Tender Offer and whose tenders have been accepted.

The Company may reject tenders of Existing Bonds for purchase that it considers, in its sole discretion, not to have been validly made and the Company is under no obligation to any relevant holder of Existing Bonds to provide any reason or justification for refusing to accept any such tender of Existing Bonds for purchase.

Payment of Accrued Interest Amount and Tender Consideration

Any payment to a Qualifying Holder of the Tender Consideration and the Accrued Interest Amount pursuant to the Tender Offer, will only be made by the relevant Clearing System for the Qualifying Holders through Euroclear and Clearstream and by the Tender Agent to Direct Participants for Qualifying Holders through Euroclear France. The payment of such Accrued Interest Amount or the Tender Consideration to such Clearing System and by such Clearing System to such Direct Participant will satisfy the respective obligations of the Company and such Clearing System in respect of the purchase of such Existing Bonds. Under no circumstances will any additional interest or other amount be payable by the Company to a Qualifying Holder due to any delay for whatever reason in the transmission of funds from the relevant Clearing System with respect to such Existing Bonds of that Qualifying Holder.

Accrued Interest

On the Settlement Date, the Company will pay or procure that there is paid on its behalf to all Qualifying Holders who have validly tendered their Existing Bonds for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer and which are accepted for purchase by the Company, an amount in cash equal to interest accrued and unpaid on the Existing Bonds from (and including) the immediately preceding interest payment date in respect of the Existing Bonds up to (but excluding) the applicable Settlement Date and calculated in accordance with the relevant terms and conditions of such Existing Bonds.

Provided that the relevant funds have been deposited with the relevant Clearing System on or before the Settlement Date, no additional interest or other amount will be payable for the period of any delay in receipt by the holder of the Accrued Interest Amount.

Tender Offer Price

The Tender Offer Price is 99.25 per cent.

Pro-ration

All valid tenders for purchase may, in the sole discretion of the Company, be accepted, subject to pro-ration if the aggregate amount of Existing Bonds validly tendered pursuant to the terms of the Tender Offer exceeds the Maximum Acceptance Amount.

Such pro rata allocations will be calculated by multiplying a Pro-ration Factor by the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Bonds represented by (i) each Electronic Instruction Notice which has been reflectedin a notice (if applicable), as provided by the Tender Agent to Euroclear and Clearstream, delivered by or on behalf of Euroclear or Clearstream; or (ii) in the case of Paper Acceptance Notice, each Paper Acceptance Notice subject to pro-ration.

The Pro-ration Factor (if any) of Existing Bonds accepted for purchase shall be calculated by the Tender Agent in consultation with the Dealer Managers after the Expiration Deadline as the aggregate principal amount of Existing Bonds accepted for purchase by the Company divided by the aggregate principal amount of such Existing Bonds validly tendered, rounded to the nearest 0.000001 (with 0.0000005 being rounded upwards). Such pro-ration will be subject to adjustment, following the rounding of Offers to Participate, such that the principal amount of Existing Bonds which the Company would purchase after applying such Pro-Ration Factor would be equal to the Maximum Acceptance Amount. Each offer to tender for purchase of Existing Bonds reduced in this manner will be rounded down to the nearest relevant specified denomination of Existing Bonds. In the event of any such pro-ration, the Company will only accept tenders of Existing Bonds subject to pro-ration to the extent such pro-ration will not result in the relevant holder of Existing Bonds transferring Existing Bonds to the Company in an aggregate principal amount of less than the specified denomination. The specified denomination of the Existing Bonds is €100,000.

Priority Allocation in the New Bonds

A Qualifying Holder who wishes to subscribe for New Bonds in addition to tendering or indicating its firm intention to tender Existing Bonds for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer may, at the sole and absolute discretion of the Company, receive priority (the "New Bonds Priority") in the allocation of the New Bonds, subject to such Qualifying Holder making a separate application for the purchase of such New Bonds to one of the Joint Bookrunners in accordance with the standard new issue procedures of such Joint Bookrunner.

Such priority will be given for an aggregate principal amount of New Bonds up to the aggregate principal amount of the Existing Bonds validly tendered by that Qualifying Holder and accepted for purchase by the Company pursuant to the Tender Offer and will be given over any investor who is applying for purchase of such New Bonds without having Existing Bonds accepted in the Tender Offer.

The denomination of the New Bonds will be €100,000. Accordingly, in order for any priority in the allocation of New Bonds to be effective, Qualifying Holder will need to have a minimum of €100,000 in aggregate principal amount of Existing Bonds accepted for purchase by the Company pursuant to the Tender Offer.

A key factor in the allocation of the New Bonds will be whether Qualifying Holders have validly tendered or indicated their firm intention to the Company or the Dealer Managers to tender their Existing Bonds. When considering allocation of the New Bonds, the Company may intend to give preference to those Qualifying Holders who, prior to such allocation, have validly tendered or indicated their firm intention to the Company or any of the Dealer Managers to tender the Existing Bonds and subscribe for New Bonds. However, the Company is not obliged to allocate the New Bonds to a Qualifying Holder who has validly tendered or indicated a firm intention to tender the Existing Bonds pursuant to the Tender Offer. Any allocation of the New Bonds, while being considered by the Company as set out above, will be made in accordance with customary new issue allocation processes and procedures.

To request New Bonds Priority, a Qualifying Holder should contact a Dealer Manager (in its capacity as a Joint Bookrunner of the issue of the New Bonds) using the contact details on the last page of the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The pricing of the New Bonds is expected to take place prior to the Expiration Deadline and, as such, Qualifying Holders are advised to contact a Dealer Manager (in its capacity as a Joint Bookrunner of the issue of the New Bonds) as soon as possible prior to the Expiration Deadline and prior to the pricing of the New Bonds in order to request New Bonds Priority.

This notice is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to sell or buy, any New Bonds or other securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under, or an exemption from, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The New Bonds have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in4

Regulation S under the Securities Act) except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

The target market for the New Bonds is eligible counterparties and professional clients only, each as defined in Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II") and the New Bonds are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to and should not be offered, sold or otherwise made available to any retail investor in the European Economic Area or in the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of MiFID II or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97 (as amended, the "Insurance Distribution Directive"), where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II.

The application to receive priority in the allocation of New Bonds does not constitute an offer or acceptance by any Qualifying Holder to purchase New Bonds, and any investment decision to purchase any New Bonds should be made solely on the basis of the information contained in the prospectus to be prepared in connection with the issue and listing of such New Bonds, which will be available from the relevant Joint Bookrunners, and no reliance is to be placed on any representations other than those contained in such prospectus.

For the avoidance of doubt, the ability to purchase New Bonds is subject to all applicable securities laws and regulations in force in any relevant jurisdiction (including the jurisdiction of the relevant Qualifying Holder and the selling restrictions set out in the prospectus). It is the sole responsibility of each Qualifying Holder to satisfy itself that it is eligible to purchase New Bonds before requesting New Bonds Priority.

Amendment, Termination, Withdrawal or Extension

Subject as provided herein, the Company may, in its sole discretion, (i) amend or extend the Tender Offer; and (ii) waive the Transaction Condition; and (iii) terminate or withdraw the Tender Offer (including, but not limited to, where the Transaction Condition has not been satisfied) at any time prior to the announcement by the Company of whether the Company intends to accept any Existing Bonds for purchase.

If the Company terminates the Tender Offer, any Existing Bonds offered for sale will not be purchased.

Any extension or amendment of the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, waiver of the Transaction Condition or withdrawal or termination of the Tender Offer as described above will be followed as promptly as practicable by appropriate announcements on the relevant Notifying News Service(s), through the Clearing Systems and by way of announcement on the website of Euronext Paris, and will be subject to the provisions set out under the heading "Amendment, Termination, Withdrawal or Extension" in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Expected Timeline

Please note the following important dates and times relating to the Tender Offer. Each is indicative only and is subject to change as a result of the right of the Company to extend, amend, terminate and/or withdraw the Tender Offer as set out in this notice and in the Tender Offer Memorandum:

Events

Dates and Times(All times are Paris time)

Launch of the Tender Offer.................................................................. Tender Offer announced and notice of the Tender Offer submitted to the Clearing Systems and published by way of an announcement on the website of Euronext Paris (www.euronext.com) and on a Notifying News Service.

26 June 2020

Tender Offer Memorandum made available to Qualifying Holders, upon request to the Information Agent.

Beginning of Tender Offer Period.