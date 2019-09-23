Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Mercialys    MERY   FR0010241638

MERCIALYS

(MERY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Mercialys' : strategy to combat global warming scientifically approved

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 03:57pm EDT

Paris, September 23, 2019

Mercialys, the first French retail property company to have its strategy to combat global

warming scientifically approved

In 2018, Mercialys drew up a "2°C roadmap", setting itself ambitious targets for reducing its greenhouse gas emissions in order to contribute towards the collective effort to fight global warming.

In September 2019, the international Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)* certified the Company's targets, recognizing the serious and dedicated nature of its approach.

To date, 133 European companies have had their targets certified by the SBTi, including just six from the real estate industry. With this certification, Mercialys is now the first French retail property company to have its carbon strategy scientifically approved and is once again setting out its leadership for sustainable development.

In accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement and its CSR strategy Mery'21, the Company is committed to reducing the emissions linked directly to its activity (Scopes 1 and 2**) by -47% per sq.m by 2030 compared with 2017.

Mercialys has also set out commitments looking beyond the scope of its direct responsibility (Scope 3**), targeting the following reductions over the same period:

  • -46%per sq.m for emissions linked to its tenant retailers' energy consumption;
  • -26%for emissions linked to the tonnage of waste produced at its centers;
  • -26%for emissions linked to visitor and retailer journeys to its shopping centers.

*The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a non-profit organization that assesses, based on criteria defined by scientific experts, the alignment between the greenhouse gas emission reduction targets set by companies and the recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), in order to ensure that these targets effectively limit the increase in global temperatures to 2°C by 2050 compared with 1990. The SBTi is a

collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

  • When assessing an organization's greenhouse gas emissions, Scopes 1, 2 and 3 define different scopes for research, responsibility and reporting. Scope 1 ("direct emissions") is the most restricted scope and Scope 3 ("other indirect emissions") is the broadest.
    • * *

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

Analysts / investors / media contact:

Alexandre Leroy

Tel: +33(0)1 53 65 24 39

Email:aleroy@mercialys.com

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At June 30, 2019, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,123 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 184.3 million on an annualized basis. It owns assets with an estimated value of Euro 3.8 billion (including transfer taxes) at June 30, 2019. Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2019, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Mercialys registration document available at www.mercialys.comfor the year ended December 31, 2018 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

Disclaimer

Mercialys SA published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 19:56:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERCIALYS
03:57pMERCIALYS' : strategy to combat global warming scientifically approved
PU
09/092019 GRESB : Mercialys makes further progress, consolidating its position as a w..
PU
06/27CASINO GUICHARD PERRACHON : French Market Regulator Nearing End of Casino Probe ..
DJ
04/29MERCIALYS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/16MERCIALYS SA : quaterly sales release
03/18MERCIALYS : 2018 Registration document release
PU
2018MERCIALYS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018MERCIALYS : Activity at end-september 2018
PU
2018MERCIALYS : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
2018MERCIALYS SA : quaterly sales release
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 190 M
EBIT 2019 121 M
Net income 2019 83,7 M
Debt 2019 1 477 M
Yield 2019 9,47%
P/E ratio 2019 13,3x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
EV / Sales2019 13,6x
EV / Sales2020 13,3x
Capitalization 1 101 M
Chart MERCIALYS
Duration : Period :
Mercialys Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCIALYS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,68  €
Last Close Price 12,25  €
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 3,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Deputy CEO & Chief Financial Officer
Director
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCIALYS2.34%1 235
EQUINIX INC60.67%48 046
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.17.34%26 049
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION20.38%24 150
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES33.15%17 403
WP CAREY INC37.96%15 395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group