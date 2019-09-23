Mercialys' : strategy to combat global warming scientifically approved

Paris, September 23, 2019

Mercialys, the first French retail property company to have its strategy to combat global

warming scientifically approved

In 2018, Mercialys drew up a "2°C roadmap", setting itself ambitious targets for reducing its greenhouse gas emissions in order to contribute towards the collective effort to fight global warming.

In September 2019, the international Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)* certified the Company's targets, recognizing the serious and dedicated nature of its approach.

To date, 133 European companies have had their targets certified by the SBTi, including just six from the real estate industry. With this certification, Mercialys is now the first French retail property company to have its carbon strategy scientifically approved and is once again setting out its leadership for sustainable development.

In accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement and its CSR strategy Mery'21, the Company is committed to reducing the emissions linked directly to its activity (Scopes 1 and 2**) by -47% per sq.m by 2030 compared with 2017.

Mercialys has also set out commitments looking beyond the scope of its direct responsibility (Scope 3**), targeting the following reductions over the same period:

-46% per sq.m for emissions linked to its tenant retailers' energy consumption;
-26% for emissions linked to the tonnage of waste produced at its centers;

for emissions linked to the tonnage of waste produced at its centers; -26% for emissions linked to visitor and retailer journeys to its shopping centers.

*The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a non-profit organization that assesses, based on criteria defined by scientific experts, the alignment between the greenhouse gas emission reduction targets set by companies and the recommendations of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), in order to ensure that these targets effectively limit the increase in global temperatures to 2°C by 2050 compared with 1990. The SBTi is a

collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).