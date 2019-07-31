Agilent Says Companion Diagnostic Gets Expanded FDA Approval

By Michael Dabaie

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's companion diagnostic PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay for expanded use.

The assay is now approved as an aid in identifying patients with Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma for treatment with Keytruda, which is made by Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK).

This is the sixth cancer type for which PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx has gained FDA approval in the U.S., Agilent said. Agilent developed PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx in collaboration with Merck.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com