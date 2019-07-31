Log in
MERCK AND COMPANY

(MRK)
  Report  
Agilent Says Companion Diagnostic Gets Expanded FDA Approval

07/31/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company's companion diagnostic PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay for expanded use.

The assay is now approved as an aid in identifying patients with Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma for treatment with Keytruda, which is made by Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK).

This is the sixth cancer type for which PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx has gained FDA approval in the U.S., Agilent said. Agilent developed PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx in collaboration with Merck.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES -1.64% 69.36 Delayed Quote.3.99%
MERCK AND COMPANY -0.13% 83.45 Delayed Quote.8.98%
MERCK KGAA AG 0.09% 92.44 Delayed Quote.2.65%
MRK HOLDINGS INC 0.00% 186 End-of-day quote.33.81%
PROCTER & GAMBLE HEALTH LTD 0.00%End-of-day quote.29.74%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45 686 M
EBIT 2019 15 509 M
Net income 2019 9 903 M
Debt 2019 18 760 M
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 21,9x
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2019 5,10x
EV / Sales2020 4,81x
Capitalization 214 B
Chart MERCK AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Merck and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 92,93  $
Last Close Price 83,27  $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth C. Frazier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Davis CFO & Executive Vice President-Global Services
Sandy Tremps Vice President-R&D IT CIO
James H. Scholefield Chief Information & Digital Officer
Thomas Henry Glocer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK AND COMPANY8.98%214 391
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.08%348 581
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.9.41%229 995
ROCHE HOLDING11.19%229 995
PFIZER-5.04%215 355
NOVARTIS22.14%209 818
