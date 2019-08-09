Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Merck and Company    MRK

MERCK AND COMPANY

(MRK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Canada makes drug price crackdown official over industry opposition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 05:36am EDT
A pharmacist counts prescription drugs at the at the CentreTown Pharmacy in Ottawa

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Friday announced final regulations to reduce patented drug prices it said would save Canadians C$13.2 billion ($10 billion) over a decade, overriding heavy opposition from pharmaceutical companies.

The changes are the biggest reform to Canada's drug price regime since 1987 and could eventually cut the earnings of drugmakers in the United States, the world's largest pharmaceutical market.

The new rules, described in a statement by Health Canada, were largely in line with a December 2017 draft. They came after months of delay prompted speculation the government would back down in the face of industry lobbying or simply run out of time before Canada's October election.

"We are taking the biggest step in a generation to lower the price of drugs in Canada by moving forward with these regulations," Minister of Health Ginette Petitpas Taylor said in an interview.

Under the new rules, Canada will change the countries the federal drug price regulator, the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (PMPRB), compares domestic prices to, dropping the United States and Switzerland where prices are highest, and let the agency consider the cost-effectiveness of new medicines.

It will also force drugmakers to disclose some confidential discounts to the PMPRB, which sets maximum prices.

Initially expected to go into effect in January, the regulations were delayed so the government could review feedback. Petitpas Taylor said the regulations should now go into force within a year.

She said while the new features of the regulations, which would take into account cost-effectiveness of medicines and their impact on government budgets, would only apply to new drugs, changes to the countries Canada compares its prices with could affect some drugs already on the market.

REFORMS COULD AFFECT U.S. MARKET

Global drugmakers, including Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co and Amgen Inc, argued against the draft plan.

Petitpas Taylor said the new rules would lay the foundation for a new national pharmaceutical care program. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is expected to announce a program to cover the cost of prescription drugs for some or all Canadians, but the program's scope is not yet clear.

While the Canadian government's focus is on reducing domestic patented drug prices that are among the highest in the world, the new policy could eventually have consequences south of the border.

The Trump administration in July said it would allow U.S. states and other groups to start pilot programs related to importing drugs from Canada. It has also said it may start determining what the government healthcare program Medicare pays for certain medicines based on prices in some other countries, including Canada.

Reuters reported in February that pharmaceutical lobby groups had offered to give up C$8.6 billion in revenue over 10 years, freeze prices or reduce the cost of treating rare diseases in order to head off the Canadian reforms.

Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC), the main industry lobby group, has argued lower prices could result in delayed drug launches and reduce life sciences investment in Canada.

The federal government has argued many countries with lower prices have more pharmaceutical industry investment and access to drugs that meets or exceeds Canada's.

"This is something that we wanted to get right," Petitpas Taylor said. "We took the time that was necessary, and I'm extremely pleased that we're moving forward."

(Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Denny Thomas and Nate Raymond)

By Allison Martell
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN 0.92% 185.23 Delayed Quote.-5.72%
IMC SA 2.86% 16.2 End-of-day quote.24.62%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 1.13% 131.68 Delayed Quote.0.90%
MERCK AND COMPANY 0.57% 84.73 Delayed Quote.10.89%
MERCK KGAA AG 0.32% 94.82 Delayed Quote.5.09%
PROCTER & GAMBLE HEALTH LTD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERCK AND COMPANY
05:36aCanada makes drug price crackdown official over industry opposition
RE
04:08aVETERINARY VACCINE MARKET IS EXPECTE : Elanco, Merck, Hester Biosciences, MVP La..
AQ
08/08Merck KGaA's profit bolstered by lab supplies, drug milestone payments
RE
08/07MERCK : Announces Leadership Changes to Investor Relations Team
BU
08/07MERCK AND : LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Phase 3 PROfound Trial in HRR Mutation-Selected..
BU
08/07MERCK AND : Lynparza Phase III PROfound trial in HRR* mutation-selected metastat..
AQ
08/07ASTRAZENECA : Lynparza Effective in Prostate Cancer
DJ
08/07ASTRAZENECA : Lynparza Phase III PROfound trial in HRR*
AQ
08/06MERCK AND : & CO., INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
08/06Merck KGaA Buys German Lab Data Company
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45 817 M
EBIT 2019 15 599 M
Net income 2019 10 575 M
Debt 2019 19 087 M
Yield 2019 2,62%
P/E ratio 2019 21,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales2019 5,15x
EV / Sales2020 4,82x
Capitalization 217 B
Chart MERCK AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Merck and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 95,13  $
Last Close Price 84,73  $
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth C. Frazier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Davis CFO & Executive Vice President-Global Services
Sandy Tremps Vice President-R&D IT CIO
James H. Scholefield Chief Information & Digital Officer
Thomas Henry Glocer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK AND COMPANY10.89%216 941
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.90%343 646
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.7.91%231 580
ROCHE HOLDING10.03%231 580
PFIZER-16.20%203 382
NOVARTIS19.37%203 024
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group