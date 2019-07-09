Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Merck and Company    MRK

MERCK AND COMPANY

(MRK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Drugmakers Rise After Trump Pricing Rule Is Blocked

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 01:44pm EDT

By Michael Wursthorn

Shares of drugmakers are rallying on hopes of greater pricing flexibility.

The blocking of a Trump administration rule that would have required drugmakers to disclose their products' pricing in television ads is expected to help pharmaceutical and biotech firms avoid some of the near-term pricing pressures that had weighed on those stocks in recent months.

Pharmaceutical stocks like Mylan NV, Allergan PLC and Merck & Co. rose at least 1.2% Tuesday, while biotech shops also rallied, including Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., which added 1.5%.

The broad gains are being driven by a federal judge's decision late Monday to block the rule that would have required drugmakers to list prices to be included in direct-to-consumer TV ads for most prescription drugs covered by Medicare and Medicaid, Jefferies Group LLC health-care trader Jared Holz wrote in a recent note to clients. The move "bodes well for pricing efforts more broadly near term," he added, and investors are positioning themselves for the likelihood of pharmaceutical companies reporting solid second-quarter earnings results.

As of Tuesday, S&P 500 health-care stocks were projected to grow second-quarter earnings by 2.1% from a year earlier, the second-best rate of the broad index's 11 sectors, just behind utilities, according to FactSet. Most other sectors are expected to see earnings contract, with S&P 500 profits projected to fall 2.8%.

Health-care stocks also sport some of the market's most attractive valuations and could also be factoring into investors' interest. The S&P 500's health-care sector is currently trading at 15.5 times its earnings over the next 12 months, lower than nine other sectors except for financial stocks, according to FactSet.

The rule, completed in May and set to go into effect Tuesday before being blocked, was part of President Trump's broader effort to lower drug prices. Drugmakers argued the disclosure would confuse consumers into thinking they would have to pay more than they actually would for medications.

Still, some health-care companies remain vulnerable to new government regulation, something investors took notice of during Tuesday's session.

Meanwhile, reports that the White House will attempt to overhaul the kidney-care market as soon as Wednesday sent shares of dialysis-care providers sharply lower. Dialysis providers fell, with DaVita Inc. sliding 7.9% and Fresenius Medical Care AG shedding 5.5%. The losses pushed DaVita into negative territory for the year, while Fresenius remains up 15%.

The tug between gains and losses left the S&P 500's health-care sector up less than 0.1% in recent trading.

Write to Michael Wursthorn at Michael.Wursthorn@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLERGAN PLC 1.37% 167.18 Delayed Quote.25.46%
DAVITA -6.67% 51.82 Delayed Quote.7.87%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.27% 26733.43 Delayed Quote.14.91%
FRESENIUS -3.42% 45.84 Delayed Quote.12.00%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE -5.45% 66.64 Delayed Quote.24.44%
MEDICARE GROUP CO. 1.70% 7.78 End-of-day quote.24.46%
MERCK AND COMPANY 1.10% 84.965 Delayed Quote.9.99%
MERCK KGAA AG -0.32% 92.94 Delayed Quote.3.62%
MYLAN NV 2.08% 19.665 Delayed Quote.-28.87%
NASDAQ 100 0.43% 7819.224235 Delayed Quote.23.88%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.37% 8128.488264 Delayed Quote.23.01%
PROCTER & GAMBLE HEALTH LTD 0.00%End-of-day quote.29.74%
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS 1.10% 306.23 Delayed Quote.-18.92%
S&P 500 -0.04% 2974.68 Delayed Quote.19.29%
SANOFI 0.68% 77.49 Real-time Quote.1.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERCK AND COMPANY
01:44pDrugmakers Rise After Trump Pricing Rule Is Blocked
DJ
07:13aMERCK AND : Sees FDA OK for Six-Week Keytruda Dosing in Six Indications
DJ
06:46aMERCK AND : FDA Accepts Merck's Supplemental Biologics License Applications for ..
BU
07/08Trump Rule Requiring Drug Prices in TV Ads Blocked -- Update
DJ
07/08Trump Rule Requiring Drug Prices in TV Ads Blocked
DJ
07/08MERCK AND : Skyhawk Therapeutics Says to Work With Merck to Develop Drug Candida..
DJ
07/02Foundation Medicine Expands Indication for FoundationOne®CDx as a Companion ..
AQ
07/01MERCK : to Hold Second-Quarter 2019 Sales and Earnings Conference Call on July 3..
BU
06/27MERCK AND : CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) Unanimously ..
PU
06/26MERCK AND : CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) Votes to Pro..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 44 670 M
EBIT 2019 15 077 M
Net income 2019 10 204 M
Debt 2019 16 618 M
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 20,9x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,22x
EV / Sales2020 4,86x
Capitalization 216 B
Chart MERCK AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Merck and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 91,3  $
Last Close Price 84,0  $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,58%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth C. Frazier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Davis CFO & Executive Vice President-Global Services
Sandy Tremps Vice President-R&D IT CIO
James H. Scholefield Chief Information & Digital Officer
Thomas Henry Glocer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK AND COMPANY9.99%220 390
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.93%373 221
PFIZER0.62%243 835
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.66%240 153
ROCHE HOLDING15.29%240 153
NOVARTIS21.37%206 702
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About