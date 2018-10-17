Merck : Announces Appointment of Jim Scholefield as Chief Information and Digital Officer

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada,
today announced the appointment of Jim Scholefield as chief information
and digital officer, effective Oct. 29, 2018. Scholefield will be
responsible for leading Merck’s information technology and digital
strategy and will be a member of the company’s Executive Committee.
“We are pleased to welcome Jim as our new chief information and digital
officer. His extensive experience leading large global IT organizations
for multinational companies, including developing innovative digital
capabilities, makes him an exceptional addition to our team,” said
Robert M. Davis, executive vice president, Merck Global Services and
chief financial officer, Merck.
Scholefield joins Merck from NIKE, Inc., where he is currently the
company’s chief information officer. While at Nike, Jim led the creation
of the company’s enterprise architecture, including the upgrade of
critical infrastructure and delivery of state-of-the art cyber-security.
Building on that foundation, Jim championed the digital transformation
of Nike, leveraging disruptive technology to serve consumers faster and
more personally at scale. Prior to Nike, Jim was chief technology
officer at Coca-Cola and held leadership roles in Information Technology
at The Northern Trust Company and Ford. He began his career at Procter &
Gamble.
"I’m honored and excited to have the opportunity to join Merck, a
company that has made – and continues to make – a significant difference
in the world,” said Scholefield. “I look forward to contributing to the
Executive Committee and to helping the company further succeed by
driving industry-leading technology and digital capabilities across all
aspects of the business.”
About Merck
For more than a century, Merck, a leading global biopharmaceutical
company known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been
inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of
the world’s most challenging diseases. Through our prescription
medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, we
work with customers and operate in more than 140 countries to deliver
innovative health solutions. We also demonstrate our commitment to
increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs
and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of
research to advance the prevention and treatment of diseases that
threaten people and communities around the world - including cancer,
cardio-metabolic diseases, emerging animal diseases, Alzheimer’s disease
and infectious diseases including HIV and Ebola. For more information,
visit www.merck.com
Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA
This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the
“company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of
the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs
and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to
significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove
inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may
differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry
conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest
rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of
pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the
United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost
containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained
by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development,
including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to
accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties
or delays; financial instability of international economies and
sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents
and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to
litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.
The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results
to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking
statements can be found in the company’s 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K
and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).
