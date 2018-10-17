Merck : Announces Appointment of Jim Scholefield as Chief Information and Digital Officer

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced the appointment of Jim Scholefield as chief information and digital officer, effective Oct. 29, 2018. Scholefield will be responsible for leading Merck’s information technology and digital strategy and will be a member of the company’s Executive Committee.

“We are pleased to welcome Jim as our new chief information and digital officer. His extensive experience leading large global IT organizations for multinational companies, including developing innovative digital capabilities, makes him an exceptional addition to our team,” said Robert M. Davis, executive vice president, Merck Global Services and chief financial officer, Merck.

Scholefield joins Merck from NIKE, Inc., where he is currently the company’s chief information officer. While at Nike, Jim led the creation of the company’s enterprise architecture, including the upgrade of critical infrastructure and delivery of state-of-the art cyber-security. Building on that foundation, Jim championed the digital transformation of Nike, leveraging disruptive technology to serve consumers faster and more personally at scale. Prior to Nike, Jim was chief technology officer at Coca-Cola and held leadership roles in Information Technology at The Northern Trust Company and Ford. He began his career at Procter & Gamble.

"I’m honored and excited to have the opportunity to join Merck, a company that has made – and continues to make – a significant difference in the world,” said Scholefield. “I look forward to contributing to the Executive Committee and to helping the company further succeed by driving industry-leading technology and digital capabilities across all aspects of the business.”

