Merck Down Nearly 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2017 -- Data Talk

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) is currently at $79.32, down $4.15 or 4.97%

-- Would be lowest close since May 31, 2019, when it closed at $79.21

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 30, 2017, when it fell 6.06%

-- Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that first-line treatment with KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated improvements in overall survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR) in a pooled analysis of a subgroup of patients with advanced nonsquamous and squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors do not express PD-L1 (tumor proportion score [TPS] <1%) from three randomized trials

-- Down 8.27% month-to-date

-- Up 3.81% year-to-date

-- Down 11.67% from its all-time closing high of $89.80 on Nov. 29, 2000

-- Up 14.82% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 11, 2018), when it closed at $69.08

-- Down 8.73% from its 52 week closing high of $86.91 on Aug. 21, 2019

-- Up 16.02% from its 52 week closing low of $68.37 on Oct. 11, 2018

-- Worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Subtracted 28.14 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:05:18 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet