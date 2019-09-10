Log in
MERCK AND COMPANY

(MRK)
Merck Down Nearly 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2017 -- Data Talk

09/10/2019

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) is currently at $79.32, down $4.15 or 4.97%

-- Would be lowest close since May 31, 2019, when it closed at $79.21

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 30, 2017, when it fell 6.06%

-- Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that first-line treatment with KEYTRUDA, Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy, in combination with chemotherapy demonstrated improvements in overall survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR) in a pooled analysis of a subgroup of patients with advanced nonsquamous and squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors do not express PD-L1 (tumor proportion score [TPS] <1%) from three randomized trials

-- Down 8.27% month-to-date

-- Up 3.81% year-to-date

-- Down 11.67% from its all-time closing high of $89.80 on Nov. 29, 2000

-- Up 14.82% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 11, 2018), when it closed at $69.08

-- Down 8.73% from its 52 week closing high of $86.91 on Aug. 21, 2019

-- Up 16.02% from its 52 week closing low of $68.37 on Oct. 11, 2018

-- Worst performer in the DJIA today

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Subtracted 28.14 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 10:05:18 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.36% 26767.52 Delayed Quote.15.04%
MERCK AND COMPANY -3.64% 80.235 Delayed Quote.9.24%
MERCK KGAA AG -2.23% 93.64 Delayed Quote.6.51%
MERCK LTD 3.83% 4205.15 End-of-day quote.33.50%
MRK HOLDINGS INC 1.18% 171 End-of-day quote.23.02%
NASDAQ 100 -0.77% 7777.721723 Delayed Quote.24.05%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.79% 8040.008807 Delayed Quote.22.12%
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. 0.20% 24.64 Delayed Quote.1.66%
S&P 500 -0.62% 2963.68 Delayed Quote.18.81%
Latest news on MERCK AND COMPANY
10:32aMerck Down Nearly 5%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2017..
DJ
09:04aMERCK AND : - Pivotal New Data from 's Broad Oncology Portfolio at ESMO 2019 Con..
AQ
08:03aMERCK : Announces First Nine “Safer Childbirth Cities” Committed to ..
BU
06:46aMERCK AND : Pooled Analysis Continues to Show Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) ..
BU
09/09MERCK AND : Pivotal New Data from Merck's Broad Oncology Portfolio at ESMO 2019 ..
BU
09/08BERGENBIO : Presents Phase II Trial Updates with Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcent..
AQ
09/05MERCK : to Present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conferenc..
BU
09/04MERCK FOUNDATION : Launches Five-Year Initiative to Reduce Disparities in HIV Ca..
BU
09/04MERCK AND : Gets Europe OK for Keytruda/Inlyta Combo in Renal Cell Carcinoma
DJ
09/04MERCK AND : European Commission Approves Merck's KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Co..
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45 855 M
EBIT 2019 15 626 M
Net income 2019 10 923 M
Debt 2019 19 506 M
Yield 2019 2,63%
P/E ratio 2019 20,1x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,09x
EV / Sales2020 4,74x
Capitalization 214 B
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK AND COMPANY9.24%213 714
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.65%335 042
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.63%234 507
NOVARTIS19.66%204 849
PFIZER-15.62%203 709
AMGEN3.94%121 344
