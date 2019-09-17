Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Investigational Ebola Zaire Virus Vaccine

By Colin Kellaher

Merck & Co. (MRK) on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted and granted priority review to its biologics license application for V920, an investigational vaccine for the Ebola Zaire virus.

The Kenilworth, N.J., drug maker said the agency set a target action date of March 14, 2020.

The FDA grants priority review to medicines that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment of a serious disease, and the designation shortens the review period to six months from the standard 10 months.

Merck said it continues to supply investigational V920 Ebola vaccine doses to meet outbreak response needs in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighboring countries.

