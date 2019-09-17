Log in
Nyse  >  Merck and Company    MRK

MERCK AND COMPANY

(MRK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Investigational Ebola Zaire Virus Vaccine

09/17/2019 | 07:15am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Merck & Co. (MRK) on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted and granted priority review to its biologics license application for V920, an investigational vaccine for the Ebola Zaire virus.

The Kenilworth, N.J., drug maker said the agency set a target action date of March 14, 2020.

The FDA grants priority review to medicines that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment of a serious disease, and the designation shortens the review period to six months from the standard 10 months.

Merck said it continues to supply investigational V920 Ebola vaccine doses to meet outbreak response needs in the Democratic Republic of Congo and neighboring countries.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCK AND COMPANY -0.70% 82.03 Delayed Quote.7.36%
MERCK KGAA AG -0.42% 99.08 Delayed Quote.10.58%
MERCK LTD 2.86% 4447.7 End-of-day quote.41.20%
MRK HOLDINGS INC -1.17% 169 End-of-day quote.21.58%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 45 855 M
EBIT 2019 15 626 M
Net income 2019 10 923 M
Debt 2019 19 506 M
Yield 2019 2,67%
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2019 5,01x
EV / Sales2020 4,66x
Capitalization 210 B
Chart MERCK AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Merck and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 96,67  $
Last Close Price 82,03  $
Spread / Highest target 28,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth C. Frazier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Davis CFO & Executive Vice President-Global Services
Sandy Tremps Vice President-R&D IT CIO
James H. Scholefield Chief Information & Digital Officer
Thomas Henry Glocer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK AND COMPANY7.36%210 028
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.34%341 878
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.28%234 825
PFIZER-15.62%203 709
NOVARTIS16.65%198 073
AMGEN-0.30%116 390
