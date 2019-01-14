Merck : Keytruda Reduced Risk of Death in Some Patients with Certain Advanced Carcinoma

By Stephen Nakrosis



Merck and Co., Inc. (MRK) on Monday presented results from a Phase 3 trial that indicated Keytruda significantly improved overall survival in certain patients with squamous cell carcinoma or adenocarcinoma.

According to the company, results from KEYNOTE-181 met a primary endpoint by significantly improving overall survival in patients with squamous cell carcinoma or adenocarcinoma who progressed after standard therapy and whose tumors expressed PD-L1. The company said the results indicated a 31% reduction in the risk of death compared to chemotherapy.

Merck said the primary endpoint of overall survival also was evaluated in patients with squamous cell histology and in the entire intention-to-treat study population. While directionally favorable, statistical significance for overall survival was not met in these two patient groups, the company said.

Merck said data from the test will be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities for review.

