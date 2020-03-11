Merck and : Announces Organon & Co. as New Company Name for Planned Spinoff

KENILWORTH, N.J., March 11, 2020 - Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced that Organon & Co. will be the name of the new company to be created through the intended spinoff of its women's health, trusted legacy brands and biosimilars businesses.

Organon has been an important part of Merck since the 2009 Schering-Plough acquisition. The Organon name has strong brand equity and engenders great respect among health care professionals for its dedication and innovation in women's health.

'We chose a name that will instill trust and build on the strong legacy of Organon's commitment to innovation in women's health,' explained Kenneth C. Frazier, Chairman and CEO of Merck. 'The new Organon will carry forward this legacy by continuing to focus on meeting the unmet healthcare needs of women around the world.'

Fueled by its leading contraceptives and fertility businesses, Organon will invest in innovations that support the distinct health care needs of women today. Organon will also focus on its important biosimilars business, focusing on oncology and inflammatory diseases, while also maximizing the value of its trusted dermatology, pain, respiratory and cardiovascular portfolio in countries around the world where there is still great need for these treatments.

'Recognizing that Organon has a strong reputation among healthcare providers, the name offers the company a solid foundation to pursue global leadership and sustainable growth in women's health,' said Kevin Ali, who has been named CEO of Organon. 'Organon will set a new direction for the future of women's health bringing new hope and treatments worldwide while also focusing on its important biosimilars and legacy brands.'

Usage of the new company logo and brand is effective upon completion of the spinoff in the first half of 2021. For more information visit merck.unleashinggrowthpotential.com

