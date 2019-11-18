Log in
MERCK AND COMPANY

MERCK AND COMPANY

(MRK)
News 


Merck and : , Bayer Drug Vericiguat Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study

11/18/2019 | 07:00am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Merck & Co. (MRK) on Monday said vericiguat, an investigational drug it is developing with Bayer AG, met the primary efficacy endpoint in a phase 3 study in patients with worsening chronic heart failure.

The Kenilworth, N.J., drug maker said vericiguat reduced the risk of the composite endpoint of heart failure hospitalization or cardiovascular death in patients with worsening chronic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction compared to placebo when given in combination with available heart failure therapies.

Merck and Germany's Bayer formed a worldwide collaboration in October 2014 in the field of soluble guanylate cyclase modulators such as vericiguat.

Merck said the companies will present the study results at an upcoming medical meeting in 2020.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG 0.07% 70.5 Delayed Quote.16.30%
MERCK AND COMPANY 0.41% 84.9 Delayed Quote.11.11%
