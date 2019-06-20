Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Merck and Company    MRK

MERCK AND COMPANY

(MRK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Merck and : CEO sees legal challenge if U.S. adopts drug pricing based on other countries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 06:57pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ken Frazier, Chairman and CEO, Merck & Co., speaks during a meeting of the Economic Club of New York in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Merck & Co Chief Executive Ken Frazier said on Thursday a rule to base the price the U.S. government pays for some prescription drugs in it Medicare program on lower prices in other countries would face legal challenges if adopted.

U.S. President Donald Trump said last year that one way his administration would seek to lower drug costs to consumers could be through an international pricing index (IPI) that would determine what Medicare pays for certain medicines based on the prices set in a handful of other countries. A proposed version of the rule is expected in August.

Other developed nations with single payer systems typically pay far less for drugs than the United States, which Trump called "global freeloading."

"I think there will be challenges to the rule," Frazier told reporters following the drugmaker's investor day in New York. "A lot of people have objections to that rule. It's not just pharmaceutical companies."

Frazier, a lawyer by trade, did not say whether Merck would launch its own legal challenge to the proposed rule.

The company was one of three U.S. drugmakers that sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services this week over a new government regulation requiring them to disclose the list price of prescription drugs in direct-to-consumer television advertisements.

Of the Trump administration proposals to lower drug costs, the IPI option is the one Frazier said most concerns him, due to the effect importing price controls from other countries might have on innovation and patient access in the United States.

"We tell incomplete stories about those markets," Frazier said, noting that some countries ration treatments available to patients. He pointed to lower survival rates for lung cancer in Britain, which has an agency that can bar the use of approved new medicines based on their cost.

Earlier on Thursday, Merck executives touted the company's pipeline of experimental drugs beyond its blockbuster cancer treatment Keytruda.

The investor event was also an opportunity for Merck to showcase executives other than Frazier, who turns 65 in December. Last year, the company scrapped its mandatory retirement age of 65 for its CEO, saying it gave the board flexibility around finding his successor.

"I'm extremely pleased by the breadth of the leadership talent at the company," Frazier said in response to a question about succession. "I know that the board feels the same way. And they will continue to look at when the right opportunity is ... to make a selection."

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

By Michael Erman

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERCK AND COMPANY
06:57pMERCK AND : CEO sees legal challenge if U.S. adopts drug pricing based on other ..
RE
08:57aMERCK AND : & Co notches up another lung cancer use for Keytruda
AQ
06:46aMERCK : Hosts 2019 Investor Day Outlining Business Momentum, Strong Expected Gro..
BU
06:42aMYRIAD GENETICS : Receives Second Insurance Reimbursement Decision for its BRACA..
AQ
05:47aMERCK AND : AstraZeneca - Lynparza approved in Japan for 1st-line maintenance th..
AQ
05:47aMERCK AND : AstraZeneca and Merck's LYNPARZA Approved in Japan as First-Line Mai..
AQ
02:48aMerck Seeks Deals As It Expands Its Cancer Treatments -- WSJ
DJ
06/19MERCK AND : & Co., Inc. - LYNPARZA Approved in the EU for Use as First-Line Main..
AQ
06/19MERCK AND : FDA Approves Merck's KEYTRUDA as Monotherapy for Patients with Metas..
AQ
06/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 44 739 M
EBIT 2019 15 043 M
Net income 2019 10 688 M
Debt 2019 17 003 M
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 20,55
P/E ratio 2020 17,76
EV / Sales 2019 5,29x
EV / Sales 2020 4,93x
Capitalization 220 B
Chart MERCK AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Merck and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 88,9 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth C. Frazier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Davis CFO & Executive Vice President-Global Services
Sandy Tremps Vice President-R&D IT CIO
James H. Scholefield Chief Information & Digital Officer
Thomas Henry Glocer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK AND COMPANY10.57%206 641
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.66%348 981
PFIZER-1.33%233 072
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.14.63%227 848
NOVARTIS22.44%220 893
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.92%113 364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About