Merck and : Exercises Option to License Diabetes Drug

Merck (MRK) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. said Thursday that Merck has exercised its option to license NGM313, an investigational monoclonal antibody agonist of the Klotho/FGFR1c receptor complex that is currently being evaluated for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and type 2 diabetes.

In a release, the companies said that with the exercise of this one-time option Merck gains exclusive worldwide rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize NGM313, now renamed MK-3655, and related compounds.

NGM received a $20 million payment from Merck in connection with the option exercise. NGM also retains an option, at the initiation of the first Phase 3 clinical trial for MK-3655, to participate in up to 50% of a global cost and revenue sharing arrangement for MK-3655.

If NGM doesn't exercise its option it is eligible for further payments associated with the progress of MK-3655 development, as well as commercial milestone payments and tiered royalties ranging from low double digit to mid-teen percentage rates on product sales.

"We are pleased with the progress of this collaboration and look forward to future developments with NGM," said Dr. Joe Miletich, senior vice president, preclinical and early development, Merck Research Laboratories.

Shares of Merck were down 2% to $73.87 premarket.

