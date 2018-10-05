Merck and : FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's Gardasil 9

By Stephen Nakrosis



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday they granted approval to a supplemental application for Gardasil 9, which expands the approved use of the vaccine to include women and men aged 27 through 45 years.

Gardasil 9 prevents certain cancers and diseases caused by the nine human papillomavirus, or HPV, types covered by the vaccine.

The FDA granted approval to Merck, Sharp & Dohme Corp. a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year about 14 million Americans become infected with HPV; about 12,000 women are diagnosed with and about 4,000 women die from cervical cancer caused by certain HPV viruses. Additionally, HPV viruses are associated with several other forms of cancer affecting men and women.

