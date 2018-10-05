Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Merck and Company    MRK

MERCK AND COMPANY (MRK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Merck and : FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's Gardasil 9

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 05:36pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday they granted approval to a supplemental application for Gardasil 9, which expands the approved use of the vaccine to include women and men aged 27 through 45 years.

Gardasil 9 prevents certain cancers and diseases caused by the nine human papillomavirus, or HPV, types covered by the vaccine.

The FDA granted approval to Merck, Sharp & Dohme Corp. a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every year about 14 million Americans become infected with HPV; about 12,000 women are diagnosed with and about 4,000 women die from cervical cancer caused by certain HPV viruses. Additionally, HPV viruses are associated with several other forms of cancer affecting men and women.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERCK AND COMPANY
05:36pMERCK AND : FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's Gardasil 9
DJ
03:01aBERGENBIO : enters second stage of phase II trial with selective AXL inhibitor b..
AQ
03:01aBERGENBIO : enters second stage of phase II trial with selective AXL inhibitor b..
AQ
10/04MERCK & CO., INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/04MERCK AND : Acknowledges the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for Adopti..
PU
10/04MERCK : Announces Week 96 Data from Pivotal Phase 3 DRIVE-AHEAD Study Evaluating..
BU
10/04MERCK : ’s HIV Therapy DELSTRIGO™ (doravirine / lamivudine / tenofov..
BU
10/03MERCK AND : Announces 'Safer Childbirth Cities' Initiative, Issues Call to Actio..
AQ
10/02MERCK AND : New IPO filings include NGM, Arog, Gamida
AQ
10/02Nektar falls on short seller report
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:58pFDA OKs expanded use for Merck's Gardasil 9 HPV vaccine 
02:21pThe Biotech Conundrum 
09:05aNICHOLAS WARD'S DIVIDEND GROWTH PORT : Third Quarter Update 
07:39aThe Selloff Has Begun - Cramer's Mad Money (10/4/18) 
06:57aQ3 Portfolio Review 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 42 377 M
EBIT 2018 13 749 M
Net income 2018 7 031 M
Debt 2018 14 978 M
Yield 2018 2,73%
P/E ratio 2018 27,59
P/E ratio 2019 18,80
EV / Sales 2018 4,82x
EV / Sales 2019 4,56x
Capitalization 189 B
Chart MERCK AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Merck and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 73,9 $
Spread / Average Target 3,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth C. Frazier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Davis CFO & Executive Vice President-Global Services
Thomas Henry Glocer Independent Director
Rochelle B. Lazarus Independent Director
Leslie A. Brun Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK AND COMPANY26.57%189 411
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.49%373 842
PFIZER23.72%262 036
NOVARTIS3.42%219 073
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.14%211 570
AMGEN18.98%131 700
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.