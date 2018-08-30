Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Merck and Company    MRK

MERCK AND COMPANY (MRK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Merck and : FDA Approves Two Merck Drugs for Treatment of HIV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2018 | 10:57pm CEST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Merck & Co. Inc (MRK) said Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved two new HIV-1 medicines, Delstrigo and Pifeltro.

The company said Delstrigo is a once-daily fixed-dose combination tablet of doravirine, lamivudine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate, and Pifeltro is a new non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitor that is to be administered in combination with other antiretroviral medicines.

"As part of Merck's 30-year commitment to the care of people with HIV, we are pleased to now bring forward these two new antiretroviral treatment options, Delstrigo and Pifeltro, which we believe offer a compelling clinical profile for clinicians and people living with HIV," said Dr. George Hanna, vice president and therapeutic area head of infectious diseases, Global Clinical Development, Merck Research Laboratories.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERCK AND COMPANY
10:57pMERCK AND : FDA Approves Two Merck Drugs for Treatment of HIV
DJ
10:07pMERCK AND : FDA Approves Merck’s DELSTRIGO™ (doravirine / lamivudine..
BU
04:27pMERCK AND : Eisai Co., Ltd. - LENVIMA CAPSULES APPROVED FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT..
AQ
01:17pMERCK AND : Lenvima Capsules Approved for First-Line Treatment of Unresectable H..
AQ
01:04pAT&T : and Softbox use drones to transport medicines to disaster zones
AQ
12:28pMERCK AND : EC Clears P&G, Merck Deal
AQ
10:50aMERCK AND : BioCentury - Sutro proposes $75M IPO
AQ
08/29Europe ready to cash in on cheap copies of AbbVie biotech drug
RE
08/27PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market Global Breafing 2018 to 2022
AQ
08/24MERCK AND : US FDA approves expanded label for Mercks Keytruda as first-line tre..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04:15pFDA OKs two new HIV treatments from Merck 
08/29YOUR CANCER HIGHLIGHT : Clovis Looks To Capture Deeper Relevance With Bristol-My.. 
08/28Roche to maintain leadership in oncology - Bloomberg Intelligence 
08/27Affimed Receives A Massive Hail Mary Collaboration From Roche 
08/27This May Be A Good Time To Pick Up Endo International In 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 42 401 M
EBIT 2018 13 777 M
Net income 2018 7 016 M
Debt 2018 15 241 M
Yield 2018 2,82%
P/E ratio 2018 26,66
P/E ratio 2019 17,97
EV / Sales 2018 4,66x
EV / Sales 2019 4,45x
Capitalization 183 B
Chart MERCK AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Merck and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 71,6 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth C. Frazier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Davis CFO & Executive Vice President-Global Services
Thomas Henry Glocer Independent Director
Rochelle B. Lazarus Independent Director
Leslie A. Brun Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK AND COMPANY22.29%182 523
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.86%360 348
PFIZER14.58%243 278
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-1.68%214 262
NOVARTIS-1.19%213 728
AMGEN14.22%128 561
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.