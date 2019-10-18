Log in
Merck and : Gets CHMP Positive Opinion for V920 Ebola Zaire Virus Vaccine

0
10/18/2019

By Colin Kellaher

Merck & Co. (MRK) on Friday said the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use recommended approval of the V920 investigational vaccine for the Ebola Zaire virus.

The Kenilworth, N.J., drug maker said V920, if approved by the European Commission, would be authorized under the brand name Ervebo and indicated for active immunization of individuals 18 years of age or older.

The European Commission generally follows the CHMP's recommendations.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month accepted and granted priority review to Merck's biologics license application for V920.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

EPS Revisions
