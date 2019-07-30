Log in
MERCK AND COMPANY

(MRK)
Merck and : Increases Revenue Guidance as Second-Quarter Sales Grow 12%--Update

07/30/2019 | 10:14am EDT

By Allison Prang

Merck & Co. Inc. raised its expectations for revenue and adjusted earnings for the year as sales and earnings at the pharmaceutical company rose in the second quarter.

Merck's profit was $2.67 billion, up 56% from the comparable quarter a year prior, as sales climbed and restructuring costs fell.

Adjusted earnings were $1.30 a share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting adjusted earnings of $1.16 a share.

Sales rose 12% to $11.76 billion. Analysts were expecting $10.96 billion. The company said sales of cancer treatment Keytruda rose 58%.

The company has been trying to find deals to grow its cancer-treatment offerings. It announced in May it was buying Peloton Therapeutics Inc. and in June said it agreed to buy Tilos Therapeutics Inc., which works partly on cancer treatment.

The company said it now expects revenue to be between $45.2 billion and $46.2 billion for the fiscal year. In April, it said it was expecting between $43.9 billion and $45.1 billion. Analysts are expecting $44.71 billion.

The company said it expects to book a $1.1 billion charge related to its Peloton acquisition. As a result, Merck is now expecting earnings per share in the range of $3.78 to $3.88. It had previously guided for earnings per share of $4.02 and $4.14.

However, it raised its outlook for adjusted earnings. Merck is now expecting adjusted earnings per share to be between $4.84 and $4.94. It had been expecting between $4.67 a share and $4.79 a share. Analysts are expecting $4.75 a share.

Shares rose 2.1% Tuesday morning.

The company also said Tuesday it expects operating expenses for the fiscal year to increase by a low-single-digit rate compared with the prior year. It had previously said it was expecting those to fall year over year by a mid-single-digit rate.

In the second quarter, the company's research-and-development expenses declined and its restructuring costs fell 74% to $59 million. The company also reported $140 million in net other expense, which it said was because of lower income from investments in equity securities and impairment charges.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 44 678 M
EBIT 2019 15 120 M
Net income 2019 10 053 M
Debt 2019 18 024 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,16x
EV / Sales2020 4,81x
Capitalization 212 B
Chart MERCK AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Merck and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 92,13  $
Last Close Price 82,49  $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth C. Frazier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Davis CFO & Executive Vice President-Global Services
Sandy Tremps Vice President-R&D IT CIO
James H. Scholefield Chief Information & Digital Officer
Thomas Henry Glocer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK AND COMPANY7.96%212 382
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.30%353 176
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.70%231 444
ROCHE HOLDING13.03%231 444
PFIZER-1.28%230 122
NOVARTIS24.44%211 399
