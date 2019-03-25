Merck and : NGM Biopharma Sets IPO at 6.67 Million Shares Priced at $14-$16 Each

By Colin Kellaher



NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on Monday said it will sell about 6.67 million shares at $14 to $16 apiece in its initial public offering.

At the midpoint of the expected range, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said it expects net proceeds of about $89.5 million, or roughly $103.5 million if the underwriters exercise their option to buy an additional 1 million shares.

NGM said a unit of Merck & Co. (MRK), which currently owns a 16.3% stake in the company, will buy enough shares in a concurrent private placement to raise its interest to 19.9%. Based on an offering of 6.67 million shares, the Kenilworth, N.J., drug maker would buy about 4.12 million more NGM shares, resulting in additional proceeds of $61.8 million.

Merck made an upfront payment of $94 million to NGM and invested $106 million in the South San Francisco company in 2015, when the pair formed a strategic collaboration. Merck earlier this month exercised an option to extend the agreement by two years to March 2022.

NGM said it will use the proceeds to fund the further development of NGM282, its most advanced product candidate, which will enter Phase 2b development for the treatment of the chronic liver condition non-alcoholic steatohepatitis in mid-2019. The company will also fund the development of other programs, including early-stage drug discovery programs and pre-commercialization activities.

NGM has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol NGM.

