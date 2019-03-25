Log in
Merck and : NGM Biopharma Sets IPO at 6.67 Million Shares Priced at $14-$16 Each

03/25/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on Monday said it will sell about 6.67 million shares at $14 to $16 apiece in its initial public offering.

At the midpoint of the expected range, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company said it expects net proceeds of about $89.5 million, or roughly $103.5 million if the underwriters exercise their option to buy an additional 1 million shares.

NGM said a unit of Merck & Co. (MRK), which currently owns a 16.3% stake in the company, will buy enough shares in a concurrent private placement to raise its interest to 19.9%. Based on an offering of 6.67 million shares, the Kenilworth, N.J., drug maker would buy about 4.12 million more NGM shares, resulting in additional proceeds of $61.8 million.

Merck made an upfront payment of $94 million to NGM and invested $106 million in the South San Francisco company in 2015, when the pair formed a strategic collaboration. Merck earlier this month exercised an option to extend the agreement by two years to March 2022.

NGM said it will use the proceeds to fund the further development of NGM282, its most advanced product candidate, which will enter Phase 2b development for the treatment of the chronic liver condition non-alcoholic steatohepatitis in mid-2019. The company will also fund the development of other programs, including early-stage drug discovery programs and pre-commercialization activities.

NGM has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol NGM.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 44 448 M
EBIT 2019 14 986 M
Net income 2019 9 947 M
Debt 2019 16 436 M
Yield 2019 2,67%
P/E ratio 2019 20,87
P/E ratio 2020 17,69
EV / Sales 2019 5,15x
EV / Sales 2020 4,82x
Capitalization 212 B
