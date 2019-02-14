Merck and : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Chattopadhyay Sanat

Merck & Co., Inc. [ MRK ]

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

KENILWORTH, NJ 07033

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock

Common Stock

2/12/2019 2/12/2019

Amount 43876.0000 29851.0000

M

A

M

A

$39.2900 $36.5600

95343.0800 125194.0800

D

D

73727.0000

Common Stock

2/12/2019

S

D

$78.6185

(1)

51467.0800

(2)

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

V (A)

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Stock Option (right to buy)

5/2/2013

$39.2900

2/12/2019

M

43876.0000

5/1/2022

(3)

Common Stock

43876.0000

$0.0000

0.0000

D

Stock Option (right to buy)

5/4/2012

$36.5600

2/12/2019

M

29851.0000

5/3/2021

(4)

Common Stock

29851.0000

$0.0000

0.0000

D

Explanation of Responses:

(1) The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $78.5700 to $78.6900, inclusive. The reporting person undertakes to provide to Merck & Co., Inc., any security holder of Merck & Co., Inc., or the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission, upon request, full information regarding the number of shares sold at each separate price within the range set forth above in this footnote.

(2) Holdings include shares acquired in dividend reinvestment transactions.

(3) The option became exercisable in equal installments on 5/2/2013, 5/2/2014 and 5/2/2015.

(4) The option became exercisable in equal installments on 5/4/2012, 5/4/2013 and 5/4/2014.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Chattopadhyay Sanat MERCK & CO., INC. 2000 GALLOPING HILL ROAD KENILWORTH, NJ 07033 Exe V-P & Pres. MMD

Signatures

Faye C. Brown as Attorney-in-Fact for Sanat Chattopadhyay

2/14/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.