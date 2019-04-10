Merck and : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
0
04/10/2019 | 02:14am EDT
FORM 4
[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Merck & Co., Inc.
NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC [
_____ Director
__ X __ 10% Owner
NGM ]
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)
2000 GALLOPING HILL ROAD
4/8/2019
(Street)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
KENILWORTH, NJ 07033
___ Form filed by One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
_ X _ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Trans. Date
2A. Deemed
3. Trans. Code
4. Securities Acquired (A)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned
6.
7. Nature
(Instr. 3)
Execution
(Instr. 8)
or Disposed of (D)
Following Reported Transaction(s)
Ownership
of Indirect
Date, if any
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
Form:
Beneficial
Direct (D)
Ownership
or Indirect
(Instr. 4)
(A) or
(I) (Instr.
Code
V
Amount
(D)
Price
4)
8833333
(1)
See
Common Stock
4/8/2019
C
A
8833333
I
Footnote
(2)
4121683
See
Common Stock
4/8/2019
P
A
$16.00
12955016
I
Footnote
(2)
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate
2.
3. Trans.
3A. Deemed
4. Trans.
5. Number of
6. Date Exercisable and
7. Title and Amount of
8. Price of
9. Number of
10.
11. Nature
Security
Conversion
Date
Execution
Code
Derivative Securities
Expiration Date
Securities Underlying
Derivative
derivative
Ownership
of Indirect
(Instr. 3)
or Exercise
Date, if any
(Instr. 8)
Acquired (A) or
Derivative Security
Security
Securities
Form of
Beneficial
Price of
Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
(Instr. 5)
Beneficially
Derivative
Ownership
Derivative
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
Owned
Security:
(Instr. 4)
Security
Following
Direct (D)
Amount or
Date
Expiration
Reported
or Indirect
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Exercisable
Date
Title
Number of
Transaction(s)
(I) (Instr.
Shares
(Instr. 4)
4)
Series E
(1)
(1)
(1)
Common
See
Convertible
4/8/2019
C
17666666
8333333
$0
0
I
Footnote
Stock
Preferred Stock
(2)
Explanation of Responses:
(1)Each share of Series E Convertible Preferred Stock automatically converted into one-half (0.5) of a share of common stock immediately prior to the closing of the Issuer's initial public offering, and has no expiration date.
(2)These securities are owned directly by Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., which is a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc. ("Merck"). Merck is an indirect beneficial owner of the reported securities.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
OfficerOther
Merck & Co., Inc.
2000 GALLOPING HILL ROAD
X
KENILWORTH, NJ 07033
Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
ONE MERCK DRIVE
X
WHITEHOUSE STATION, NJ 08889
Signatures
Merck & Co., Inc. /s/ Faye C. Brown, Senior Assistant Secretary