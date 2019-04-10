Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Merck and Company    MRK

MERCK AND COMPANY

(MRK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Merck and : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 02:14am EDT

FORM 4

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

OMB APPROVAL

OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable)

Merck & Co., Inc.

NGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC [

_____ Director

__ X __ 10% Owner

NGM ]

_____ Officer (give title below)

_____ Other (specify below)

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (MM/DD/YYYY)

2000 GALLOPING HILL ROAD

4/8/2019

(Street)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

KENILWORTH, NJ 07033

___ Form filed by One Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

_ X _ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1.Title of Security

2. Trans. Date

2A. Deemed

3. Trans. Code

4. Securities Acquired (A)

5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned

6.

7. Nature

(Instr. 3)

Execution

(Instr. 8)

or Disposed of (D)

Following Reported Transaction(s)

Ownership

of Indirect

Date, if any

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Form:

Beneficial

Direct (D)

Ownership

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

(A) or

(I) (Instr.

Code

V

Amount

(D)

Price

4)

8833333

(1)

See

Common Stock

4/8/2019

C

A

8833333

I

Footnote

(2)

4121683

See

Common Stock

4/8/2019

P

A

$16.00

12955016

I

Footnote

(2)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivate

2.

3. Trans.

3A. Deemed

4. Trans.

5. Number of

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and Amount of

8. Price of

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Security

Conversion

Date

Execution

Code

Derivative Securities

Expiration Date

Securities Underlying

Derivative

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

(Instr. 3)

or Exercise

Date, if any

(Instr. 8)

Acquired (A) or

Derivative Security

Security

Securities

Form of

Beneficial

Price of

Disposed of (D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

(Instr. 5)

Beneficially

Derivative

Ownership

Derivative

(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)

Owned

Security:

(Instr. 4)

Security

Following

Direct (D)

Amount or

Date

Expiration

Reported

or Indirect

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Number of

Transaction(s)

(I) (Instr.

Shares

(Instr. 4)

4)

Series E

(1)

(1)

(1)

Common

See

Convertible

4/8/2019

C

17666666

8333333

$0

0

I

Footnote

Stock

Preferred Stock

(2)

Explanation of Responses:

(1)Each share of Series E Convertible Preferred Stock automatically converted into one-half (0.5) of a share of common stock immediately prior to the closing of the Issuer's initial public offering, and has no expiration date.

(2)These securities are owned directly by Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., which is a direct, wholly owned subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc. ("Merck"). Merck is an indirect beneficial owner of the reported securities.

Reporting Owners

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

OfficerOther

Merck & Co., Inc.

2000 GALLOPING HILL ROAD

X

KENILWORTH, NJ 07033

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

ONE MERCK DRIVE

X

WHITEHOUSE STATION, NJ 08889

Signatures

Merck & Co., Inc. /s/ Faye C. Brown, Senior Assistant Secretary

4/9/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., /s/ Faye C. Brown, Assistant Secretary

4/9/2019

**Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

*If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

**Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Merck & Co. Inc. published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 22:37:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERCK AND COMPANY
02:14aMERCK AND : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
04/09MERCK AND : Remains Steadfast in its Commitment to Supporting International Resp..
PU
04/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Airbus, Nissan, Stanchart, Sony
04/09NEON THERAPEUTICS : Announces Completion of Enrollment in Phase 1b NT-002 Clinic..
AQ
04/08MERCK AND : Endo Begins Shipment of Authorized Generic Version of PROVENTIL HFA ..
AQ
04/04HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA : Announces First Participant Received Initial Dosing in Br..
AQ
04/03BERGENBIO : extends Phase II trial with bemcentinib and KEYTRUDA in NSCLC to inc..
AQ
04/03BRIACELL'S LEAD CANDIDATE COMBINED W :  Strong Evidence of Rapid Additive or Syn..
AQ
04/03BERGENBIO : Extends Phase II Trial With Bemcentinib and KEYTRUDA in NSCLC to Inc..
AQ
04/02MERCK AND : Amended tender offer statement by Third Party
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 44 448 M
EBIT 2019 14 947 M
Net income 2019 10 384 M
Debt 2019 17 060 M
Yield 2019 2,72%
P/E ratio 2019 19,77
P/E ratio 2020 17,30
EV / Sales 2019 5,08x
EV / Sales 2020 4,76x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart MERCK AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Merck and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 86,8 $
Spread / Average Target 7,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth C. Frazier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Davis CFO & Executive Vice President-Global Services
Sandy Tremps Vice President-R&D IT CIO
James H. Scholefield Chief Information & Digital Officer
Thomas Henry Glocer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK AND COMPANY5.75%208 563
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.05%362 616
NOVARTIS3.07%241 899
PFIZER-1.86%239 505
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.76%236 679
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.96%131 715
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About