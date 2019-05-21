Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Merck and Company    MRK

MERCK AND COMPANY

(MRK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Merck and : buys Peloton to expand its kidney cancer treatment portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2019 | 10:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Linden, New Jersey

(Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc on Tuesday agreed to buy Peloton Therapeutics Inc for $1.05 billion in cash, gaining access to the privately held company's lead kidney cancer drug candidate.

The acquisition can strengthen Merck's presence in the field of renal cell carcinoma and bolster its cancer drug portfolio.

Merck's blockbuster immunotherapy Keytruda was approved last month in the United States for treating renal cell cancer.

"This is a classic bolt-on deal. Peloton has a drug that looks promising in renal cell carcinoma, and there's actually been a lot of success in the field in recent years," said Brad Loncar, who runs the Loncar Cancer Immunotherapy ETF.

Peloton expects to start studying its lead drug, a kidney cancer treatment code named as "PT2977", in a late-stage trial in the second half of this year.

In an older mid-stage trial testing patients whose cancer had spread even after treatment with at least one therapy, 24% of patients treated with Peloton's drug showed an at least 30% shrinkage of targeted lesions.

Confident of its pipeline, Peloton was earlier looking to go public and had given a pricing range of $15 to $17 per share for its initial public offering last week.

At the upper limit of that range, the company would have been valued at $903.6 million, including underwriters' option and other outstanding shares.

With the Merck deal now in place, Peloton shareholders would be eligible to receive a further $1.15 billion on achieving certain sales and regulatory milestones.

"The deal announced today should also underscore the opportunity for other small and mid cap biotech names in the cancer biology space," said Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Louise Chen.

Credit Suisse was financial adviser for Merck and Centerview Partners was to Peloton.

(This refiled story corrects spelling in paragraph 3 to "bolt-on", from "blot-on")

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

By Manas Mishra

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERCK AND COMPANY
10:47aMERCK AND : buys Peloton to expand its kidney cancer treatment portfolio
RE
09:58aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Stage Tentative Rebound As Investors Eye Trade Headli..
DJ
09:37aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Huawei, Sprint, T-Mobile, Tesla
09:32aMERCK AND : to Buy Cancer Drug Maker Peloton Therapeutics -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:47aMERCK AND : Provides Update on Phase 3 KEYNOTE-119 Study of KEYTRUDA Monotherapy..
AQ
08:09aMERCK AND : to Buy Cancer Drug Maker Peloton Therapeutics -- Update
DJ
07:46aMERCK AND : to Buy Peloton Therapeutics
DJ
06:46aMERCK : to Acquire Peloton Therapeutics, Bolstering Oncology Pipeline
BU
03:59aAYTU BIOSCIENCE'S (NASDAQCM : AYTU) Natesto®, Tuzistra® XR, and ZolpiMist(TM) Dr..
AQ
05/20MERCK AND : Says Keytruda Didn't Meet Primary Endpoint in Keynote-119 Breast Can..
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 44 685 M
EBIT 2019 15 007 M
Net income 2019 10 549 M
Debt 2019 18 245 M
Yield 2019 2,79%
P/E ratio 2019 19,02
P/E ratio 2020 16,46
EV / Sales 2019 4,95x
EV / Sales 2020 4,64x
Capitalization 203 B
Chart MERCK AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Merck and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 89,2 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth C. Frazier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Davis CFO & Executive Vice President-Global Services
Sandy Tremps Vice President-R&D IT CIO
James H. Scholefield Chief Information & Digital Officer
Thomas Henry Glocer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK AND COMPANY3.23%203 088
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.41%367 513
PFIZER-4.99%231 237
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.9.26%226 839
NOVARTIS11.63%207 417
ABBVIE-13.42%118 000
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About