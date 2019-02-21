Log in
MERCK AND COMPANY

(MRK)
My previous session
Merck and : to Buy Immune Design for $5.85 A Share

02/21/2019 | 07:19am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Merck & Co. (MRK) on Thursday said it agreed to buy clinical-stage immunotherapy company Immune Design Corp for $5.85 a share in cash, or about $300 million.

The purchase price is more than quadruple Immune Design's Wednesday closing price of $1.42.

Merck expects to complete the acquisition, which the Kenilworth, N.J., drug maker said bolsters its capabilities in vaccine development for infectious diseases and cancer, early in the second quarter.

Shares of Seattle-based Immune Design surged to $5.82 in premarket trading Thursday.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IMMUNE DESIGN CORP 2.16% 1.42 Delayed Quote.9.23%
MERCK AND COMPANY 0.24% 79.43 Delayed Quote.3.95%
