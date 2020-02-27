Merck and : to Present at the Cowen Health Care Conference

Log in
02/27/2020 | 06:46am EST

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced today that Robert M. Davis, chief financial officer and executive vice president, Merck Global Services, is scheduled to present during a fireside chat at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston on March 3 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to a live audio webcast of the presentation at https://investors.merck.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

About Merck

For more than 125 years, Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world’s most challenging diseases in pursuit of our mission to save and improve lives. We demonstrate our commitment to patients and population health by increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to prevent and treat diseases that threaten people and animals – including cancer, infectious diseases such as HIV and Ebola, and emerging animal diseases – as we aspire to be the premier research-intensive biopharmaceutical company in the world. For more information, visit www.merck.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA

This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the “company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 660 M
EBIT 2020 17 752 M
Net income 2020 12 422 M
Debt 2020 17 799 M
Yield 2020 3,03%
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 4,46x
EV / Sales2021 4,11x
Capitalization 204 B
Chart MERCK AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Merck and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 97,84  $
Last Close Price 79,94  $
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth C. Frazier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Davis CFO & Executive Vice President-Global Services
Sandy Tremps Vice President-R&D IT CIO
Thomas Henry Glocer Independent Director
Rochelle B. Lazarus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK AND COMPANY-12.11%203 526
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.84%378 557
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.13%287 870
NOVARTIS-5.57%200 481
PFIZER, INC.-13.40%192 145
NOVO NORDISK AS8.92%143 902
