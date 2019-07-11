Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Merck and Company    MRK

MERCK AND COMPANY

(MRK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Merck on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2017 -- Data Talk

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) is currently at $80.46, down $4.36, or 5.14%

-- Would be lowest close since June 3 when it closed at $80.26

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 30, 2017, when it fell 6.06%

-- Earlier Thursday, Barron's reported stocks of pharmaceutical companies are falling because "investors are worried that the Trump administration's war to rein in drug prices is just heating up -- and that big pharma could be the next target"

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Currently down two consecutive days, down 5.19% over this period

-- Worst two-day stretch since the two days ending April 18 when it fell 5.63%

-- Down 4.04% month-to-date

-- Up 5.3% year-to-date

-- Down 10.4% from its all-time closing high of $89.80 on Nov. 29, 2000

-- Up 28.41% from 52 weeks ago (July 12, 2018), when it closed at $62.66

-- Down 7.41% from its 52-week closing high of $86.90 on July 3

-- Up 28.72% from its 52-week closing low of $62.51 on July 19, 2018

-- Traded as low as $80.45; lowest intraday level since June 4 when it hit $80.11

-- Down 5.15% at Thursday's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Oct. 25, 2018, when it fell as much as 6.29%

-- Worst performer in the DJIA Thursday

-- Second-worst performer in the S&P 500 Thursday

-- Subtracted 29.56 points from the DJIA so far Thursday

All data as of 1:59 p.m. EDT

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.52% 26993.53 Delayed Quote.15.14%
MERCK AND COMPANY -5.82% 79.97 Delayed Quote.11.01%
NASDAQ 100 -0.23% 7882.698126 Delayed Quote.23.65%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.27% 8179.664039 Delayed Quote.22.05%
S&P 500 -0.07% 2990.07 Delayed Quote.18.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERCK AND COMPANY
02:29pMerck on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2017 -- Data Talk
DJ
01:25pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow breaches 27,000; healthcare in spotlight after ..
RE
11:58aVIDEO REPORT : Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ: AYTU) Heats Up The Summer With Natesto a..
AQ
07/10MERCK AND : FDA Accepts Merck's Supplemental Biologics License Applications for ..
AQ
07/10MERCK : Highlights Commitment to HIV Research with Presentations for Investigati..
BU
07/09Health Care Up as Trump's Drug-Price Disclosure Rule Blocked - Health Care Ro..
DJ
07/09Drugmakers Rise After Trump Pricing Rule Is Blocked
DJ
07/09MERCK AND : Sees FDA OK for Six-Week Keytruda Dosing in Six Indications
DJ
07/09MERCK AND : FDA Accepts Merck's Supplemental Biologics License Applications for ..
BU
07/08Trump Rule Requiring Drug Prices in TV Ads Blocked -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 44 650 M
EBIT 2019 15 059 M
Net income 2019 10 015 M
Debt 2019 17 483 M
Yield 2019 2,62%
P/E ratio 2019 21,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales2019 5,28x
EV / Sales2020 4,93x
Capitalization 218 B
Chart MERCK AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Merck and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 91,7  $
Last Close Price 84,8  $
Spread / Highest target 14,4%
Spread / Average Target 8,07%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth C. Frazier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Davis CFO & Executive Vice President-Global Services
Sandy Tremps Vice President-R&D IT CIO
James H. Scholefield Chief Information & Digital Officer
Thomas Henry Glocer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK AND COMPANY11.01%218 381
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.58%374 920
PFIZER-0.64%244 613
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.23%237 841
ROCHE HOLDING14.87%237 841
NOVARTIS21.60%208 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About