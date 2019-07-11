Merck on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since October 2017 -- Data Talk

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) is currently at $80.46, down $4.36, or 5.14%

-- Would be lowest close since June 3 when it closed at $80.26

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Oct. 30, 2017, when it fell 6.06%

-- Earlier Thursday, Barron's reported stocks of pharmaceutical companies are falling because "investors are worried that the Trump administration's war to rein in drug prices is just heating up -- and that big pharma could be the next target"

-- Currently down four of the past five days

-- Currently down two consecutive days, down 5.19% over this period

-- Worst two-day stretch since the two days ending April 18 when it fell 5.63%

-- Down 4.04% month-to-date

-- Up 5.3% year-to-date

-- Down 10.4% from its all-time closing high of $89.80 on Nov. 29, 2000

-- Up 28.41% from 52 weeks ago (July 12, 2018), when it closed at $62.66

-- Down 7.41% from its 52-week closing high of $86.90 on July 3

-- Up 28.72% from its 52-week closing low of $62.51 on July 19, 2018

-- Traded as low as $80.45; lowest intraday level since June 4 when it hit $80.11

-- Down 5.15% at Thursday's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Oct. 25, 2018, when it fell as much as 6.29%

-- Worst performer in the DJIA Thursday

-- Second-worst performer in the S&P 500 Thursday

-- Subtracted 29.56 points from the DJIA so far Thursday

All data as of 1:59 p.m. EDT

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet