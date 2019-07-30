Log in
MERCK AND COMPANY

(MRK)
07/30 01:32:32 pm
85.1150 USD   +3.18%
Merck profit beats on strong demand for Keytruda, vaccines

07/30/2019 | 07:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Merck logo is seen at a gate to the Merck & Co campus in Linden, New Jersey

(Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc reported higher-than-expected second-quarter profit on Tuesday, powered by strong demand for its cancer immunotherapy Keytruda and vaccines, sending its shares up 3% in early trading.

The U.S. drugmaker also raised its forecast for 2019 adjusted earnings per share to between $4.84 and $4.94 from a prior forecast range of $4.67 and $4.79.

Keytruda, which harnesses the body's immune system to fight cancer, competes with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Opdivo, and other rival treatments from Roche Holding and AstraZeneca Plc.

Recent disappointing data from Bristol-Myers' Opdivo is expected to further cement Keytruda's position as a dominant initial treatment for advanced lung cancer, the most lucrative oncology market.

Keytruda sales surged 58% to $2.63 billion and beat Cowen's estimates of $2.57 billion.

Sales of Merck's Gardasil vaccine to prevent cancers associated with the human papillomavirus rose 45.7% to $886 million.

Net income attributable to Merck rose to $2.67 billion, or $1.03 per share, from $1.71 billion, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Merck earned $1.30 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.16 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales rose 12.4% to $11.76 billion and beat expectations of $10.96 billion.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 44 678 M
EBIT 2019 15 120 M
Net income 2019 10 053 M
Debt 2019 18 024 M
Yield 2019 2,69%
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,16x
EV / Sales2020 4,81x
Capitalization 212 B
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth C. Frazier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Davis CFO & Executive Vice President-Global Services
Sandy Tremps Vice President-R&D IT CIO
James H. Scholefield Chief Information & Digital Officer
Thomas Henry Glocer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK AND COMPANY7.96%212 382
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.30%353 176
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.70%231 444
ROCHE HOLDING13.03%231 444
PFIZER-1.28%230 122
NOVARTIS24.44%211 399
