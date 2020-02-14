Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Merck and Company    MRK

MERCK AND COMPANY

(MRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Merck's Zaire Ebolavirus Vaccine Registered in Four African Countries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 12:29pm EST

By Stephen Nakrosis

Merck & Co. Inc. said Friday its Ervebo vaccine, which is indicated for the prevention of disease caused by Zaire ebolavirus, was approved in four African countries.

Merck said the vaccine was registered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Ghana and Zambia.

Merck had previously said it is working to begin manufacturing licensed doses and expects them to be available staring around the third quarter of 2020. Merck is working with the U.S. government, WHO, UNICEF, and others to plan for how "licensed doses will support future public health preparedness and response efforts against Zaire ebolavirus disease."

Ervebo doesn't protect against other species of Ebolavirus or Marburgvirus, Merck said.

The vaccine "was granted a conditional marketing authorization by the European Commission on November 11, 2019 and approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 20, 2019," the company said.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCK AND COMPANY 0.27% 82.19 Delayed Quote.-9.87%
MERCK KGAA -0.33% 122.35 Delayed Quote.16.52%
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY 0.09% 125.08 Delayed Quote.0.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MERCK AND COMPANY
12:29pMerck's Zaire Ebolavirus Vaccine Registered in Four African Countries
DJ
11:21aMERCK AND : ERVEBO® (Ebola Zaire Vaccine, Live) Now Registered in Four African C..
BU
02/13MERCK AND : KEYTRUDA in Combination with Chemotherapy Met Primary Endpoint of Pr..
AQ
02/13Bayer Seeks to Settle Cases, Keep Roundup -- WSJ
DJ
02/12Bayer Strives to End Lawsuits Over Roundup -- While Still Selling It
DJ
02/12BRIACELL THERAPEUTICS : Announces Grant to Investigator Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya ..
AQ
02/12MERCK : Keytruda Combo Meets Main Endpoint in Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast ..
DJ
02/12MERCK AND : KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Chemotherapy Met Prima..
BU
02/06MERCK AND : to Focus on Key Growth Pillars Through Spinoff of Women's Health, Tr..
AQ
02/06Merck to Spin Off $6.5 Billion In Products -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 660 M
EBIT 2020 17 752 M
Net income 2020 12 422 M
Debt 2020 17 799 M
Yield 2020 2,95%
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,56x
EV / Sales2021 4,26x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart MERCK AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Merck and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 98,11  $
Last Close Price 81,97  $
Spread / Highest target 30,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth C. Frazier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Davis CFO & Executive Vice President-Global Services
Sandy Tremps Vice President-R&D IT CIO
Thomas Henry Glocer Independent Director
Rochelle B. Lazarus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK AND COMPANY-9.87%208 694
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.89%395 018
ROCHE HOLDING AG9.79%299 153
NOVARTIS4.27%221 804
PFIZER-3.68%204 375
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY4.38%148 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group