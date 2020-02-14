Merck's Zaire Ebolavirus Vaccine Registered in Four African Countries

By Stephen Nakrosis



Merck & Co. Inc. said Friday its Ervebo vaccine, which is indicated for the prevention of disease caused by Zaire ebolavirus, was approved in four African countries.

Merck said the vaccine was registered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, Ghana and Zambia.

Merck had previously said it is working to begin manufacturing licensed doses and expects them to be available staring around the third quarter of 2020. Merck is working with the U.S. government, WHO, UNICEF, and others to plan for how "licensed doses will support future public health preparedness and response efforts against Zaire ebolavirus disease."

Ervebo doesn't protect against other species of Ebolavirus or Marburgvirus, Merck said.

The vaccine "was granted a conditional marketing authorization by the European Commission on November 11, 2019 and approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 20, 2019," the company said.

