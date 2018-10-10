Merck : to Hold Third-Quarter 2018 Sales and Earnings Conference Call on October 25

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, will hold its third-quarter 2018 sales and earnings conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Oct. 25. During the call, company executives will provide an overview of Merck’s performance for the quarter.

Investors, journalists and the general public may access a live audio webcast of the call on Merck’s website at http://investors.merck.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast, along with the sales and earnings news release and supplemental financial disclosures, will be available at www.merck.com.

Institutional investors and analysts can participate in the call by dialing (706) 758-9927 or (877) 381-5782 and using ID code number 2169459. Members of the media are invited to monitor the call by dialing (706) 758-9928 or (800) 399-7917 and using ID code number 2169459. Journalists who wish to ask questions are requested to contact a member of Merck’s Media Relations team at the conclusion of the call.

For more than a century, Merck, a leading global biopharmaceutical company known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases. Through our prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products, we work with customers and operate in more than 140 countries to deliver innovative health solutions. We also demonstrate our commitment to increasing access to health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships. Today, Merck continues to be at the forefront of research to advance the prevention and treatment of diseases that threaten people and communities around the world – including cancer, cardio-metabolic diseases, emerging animal diseases, Alzheimer's disease and infectious diseases including HIV and Ebola.

