Sanofi, Merck Get FDA Approval for Vaxelis

By Bowdeya Tweh



Sanofi SA (SAN.FR, SNY) and Merck & Co. (MRK) have received approval from U.S. health regulators for their drug designed to vaccinate children against diseases including tetanus, whooping cough and polio, the drugmakers said Wednesday.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Vaxelis for use in a three-dose series of injections in children from 6 weeks old through age 4. Vaxelis was developed to vaccinate children against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, hepatitis B and disease due to Haemophilus influenzae type B.

The companies said a commercial supply of Vaxelis won't be available in the U.S. until 2020, but added they would work to maximize production to ensure a sustainable supply of the drug.

Health regulators in Europe cleared Vaxelis to be sold in certain European countries in 2016.

