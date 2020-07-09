Merck : Animal Health Gets FDA Approval of Bravecto Monthly Chews

By Stephen Nakrosis



Merck Animal Health said Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave approval for its Bravecto one-month chews for dogs and puppies 8 weeks and older.

The company said its Bravecto, or fluralaner, chews are "administered as a single, monthly flavored chew formulation for treatment and prevention of fleas and treatment and control of ticks."

The company also said pet owners can transition their dogs to its extended duration Bravecto products at 6 months of age, "helping to ensure consistent treatment and compliance."

Merck Animal Health, which is known as MSD Animal Health outside the U.S. and Canada, is a division of Merck & Co., Inc.

