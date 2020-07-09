Log in
Merck : Animal Health Gets FDA Approval of Bravecto Monthly Chews

07/09/2020 | 05:26pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Merck Animal Health said Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave approval for its Bravecto one-month chews for dogs and puppies 8 weeks and older.

The company said its Bravecto, or fluralaner, chews are "administered as a single, monthly flavored chew formulation for treatment and prevention of fleas and treatment and control of ticks."

The company also said pet owners can transition their dogs to its extended duration Bravecto products at 6 months of age, "helping to ensure consistent treatment and compliance."

Merck Animal Health, which is known as MSD Animal Health outside the U.S. and Canada, is a division of Merck & Co., Inc.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 47 254 M - -
Net income 2020 11 135 M - -
Net Debt 2020 14 029 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
Yield 2020 3,07%
Capitalization 197 B 197 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,46x
Nbr of Employees 71 000
Free-Float 70,5%
Chart MERCK & CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
Merck & Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK & CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 92,84 $
Last Close Price 77,92 $
Spread / Highest target 37,3%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth C. Frazier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Davis CFO & Executive Vice President-Global Services
Sandy Tremps Vice President-R&D IT CIO
Thomas Henry Glocer Independent Director
Leslie A. Brun Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK & CO., INC.-14.33%196 678
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.07%377 458
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.27%299 642
NOVARTIS AG-10.23%193 644
PFIZER, INC.-13.86%187 476
ABBVIE INC.12.13%174 965
