Merck : FDA Approves Another Indication for Merck & Co.'s Recarbrio

By Josh Beckerman

Merck & Co.'s Recarbrio received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to treat hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Recarbrio, a combination of imipenem-cilastatin and relebactam, was previously approved to treat certain patients with complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

The FDA said the application was granted a Qualified Infectious Disease Program designation.

