Merck : Gets FDA Priority Review for Second Application for Keytruda Based on Biomarker

MERCK & CO., INC

MERCK & CO., INC

(MRK)
04/07/2020 | 07:43am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Merck & Co. on Tuesday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review for a new supplemental biologics license application for its cancer drug Keytruda based on a biomarker, regardless of tumor type.

The Kenilworth, N.J., drug maker said the application seeks accelerated approval of Keytruda monotherapy in patients whose tumors are tumor mutational burden-high and who have progressed following prior treatment.

The FDA grants priority review to medicines that have the potential to provide significant improvements in the treatment of a serious disease, and the designation shortens the review period to six months from the standard 10 months. Merck said the agency set a target action date of June 16 for the application.

The FDA in 2017 approved Keytruda as the first cancer treatment based on a biomarker, regardless of cancer type, in microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair deficient solid tumors.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 561 M
EBIT 2020 17 774 M
Net income 2020 13 084 M
Debt 2020 14 561 M
Yield 2020 3,13%
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
EV / Sales2020 4,23x
EV / Sales2021 3,99x
Capitalization 195 B
Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
