Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Merck & Co., Inc    MRK

MERCK & CO., INC

(MRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Merck : Higher-Dose Gefapixant Meets Main Endpoints in Chronic Cough

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 07:26am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Merck & Co. on Tuesday said the higher-dose arms of gefapixant met the primary efficacy endpoints in a pair of Phase 3 studies in refractory or unexplained chronic cough, but that the lower-dose arms fell short.

The Kenilworth, N.J. drug maker said the gefapixant 45-milligram, twice-daily treatment arms showed a statistically significant decrease in 24-hour coughs per hour versus placebo at 12 and 24 weeks, while the 15-milligram treatment arms didn't meet the endpoint in either study.

Merck said the safety and tolerability profile of gefapixant during the trials has been consistent with a previous Phase 2 study. The company said it will continue the trials for long-term follow up to collect additional safety data.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on MERCK & CO., INC
07:26aMERCK : Higher-Dose Gefapixant Meets Main Endpoints in Chronic Cough
DJ
06:47aMERCK : Announces Top-Line Results from Phase 3 Trials Evaluating Gefapixant, an..
BU
03/16Pharmaceutical Firms Curtailing In-Person Sales Calls to Doctors
DJ
03/16Pharmaceutical Firms Curtailing In-Person Sales Calls to Doctors
DJ
03/16INTEC PHARMA : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results and Co..
AQ
03/13MERCK AND : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Intel, Kimberly Cl..
PR
03/13MERCK AND COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/12MERCK AND : Update on Phase 3 GY004 for Cediranib and LYNPARZA® (olaparib) in Pl..
BU
03/11MERCK AND : Announces Organon & Co. as New Company Name for Planned Spinoff
PU
03/05Coronavirus Keeps Workers at Home
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49 658 M
EBIT 2020 17 778 M
Net income 2020 12 442 M
Debt 2020 16 889 M
Yield 2020 3,44%
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales2020 3,91x
EV / Sales2021 3,60x
Capitalization 177 B
Chart MERCK & CO., INC
Duration : Period :
Merck & Co., Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK & CO., INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 97,63  $
Last Close Price 69,92  $
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kenneth C. Frazier Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert M. Davis CFO & Executive Vice President-Global Services
Sandy Tremps Vice President-R&D IT CIO
Thomas Henry Glocer Independent Director
Rochelle B. Lazarus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK & CO., INC-23.12%177 336
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.94%335 159
ROCHE HOLDING AG-9.84%262 631
NOVARTIS-22.80%167 996
PFIZER, INC.-16.51%167 428
NOVO NORDISK A/S-6.01%127 850
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group