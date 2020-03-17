Merck : Higher-Dose Gefapixant Meets Main Endpoints in Chronic Cough

By Colin Kellaher

Merck & Co. on Tuesday said the higher-dose arms of gefapixant met the primary efficacy endpoints in a pair of Phase 3 studies in refractory or unexplained chronic cough, but that the lower-dose arms fell short.

The Kenilworth, N.J. drug maker said the gefapixant 45-milligram, twice-daily treatment arms showed a statistically significant decrease in 24-hour coughs per hour versus placebo at 12 and 24 weeks, while the 15-milligram treatment arms didn't meet the endpoint in either study.

Merck said the safety and tolerability profile of gefapixant during the trials has been consistent with a previous Phase 2 study. The company said it will continue the trials for long-term follow up to collect additional safety data.

