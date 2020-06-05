Merck : Recarbrio Gets FDA OK in Hospital-Acquired, Ventilator-Associated Bacterial Pneumonia

By Colin Kellaher

Merck & Co. on Friday said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the expanded use of its antibacterial product Recarbrio for the treatment of adults with hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

The Kenilworth, N.J., drug maker said the approval covers the drug in infections caused by several susceptible Gram-negative microorganisms.

The FDA earlier this year granted priority review to Merck's application for the new indication. The agency previously approved Recarbrio for adults with certain complicated urinary-tract infections and intra-abdominal infections.

