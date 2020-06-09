Merck : Says Phase 3 KEYNOTE-361 Trial Didn't Meet Endpoints

By Stephen Nakrosis



Merck & Co. Inc. on Tuesday said its Phase 3 Keynote trial, which was studying Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy for certain bladder cancer patients, "did not meet its pre-specified dual primary endpoints of overall survival or progression-free survival, compared with standard of care chemotherapy."

The trial was evaluating Keytruda in combination "for the first-line treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma," which is also known as bladder cancer.

"In the final analysis of the study, there was an improvement in OS and PFS for patients treated with Keytruda in combination with chemotherapy compared to chemotherapy alone; however, these results did not meet statistical significance per the pre-specified statistical plan," the company said.

Dr. Roy Baynes, senior vice president and head of global clinical development, chief medical officer, Merck Research Laboratories, said, "While we are disappointed in these study results, Keytruda has been established as an important option in the treatment of metastatic bladder cancer, and we are committed to continuing our research to help more patients with this disease."

The company said results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting and will be discussed with regulatory authorities.

