Pharmaceutical Firms Curtailing In-Person Sales Calls to Doctors

By Jared Hopkins



Some drugmakers are starting to limit in-person sales calls on doctors and their offices in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Merck & Co., Amgen Inc. and Amarin Corp. PLC are among the companies that say they are temporarily halting salespeople from doing business face-to-face.

Pharmaceutical companies for decades have relied on sales representatives to "detail" doctors, nurses and others with pitches to boost prescriptions.

Merck confirmed its stand-down on Monday. Amarin, which sells heart drug Vascepa, said on Sunday it was suspending detailing until March 30. Biotech Amgen, which sells rheumatoid-arthritis drug Enbrel, said on Friday it was suspending the calls until April 17.