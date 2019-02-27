Germany's Merck Approaches Versum in $5.9 Billion All-Cash Deal

By Donato Paolo Mancini



Merck KGaA has proposed an all-cash acquisition valued at $5.9 billion of Versum Materials to the latter's board of directors, the German company said Wednesday.

The proposed deal would acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Versum for $48 per share.

The offer represents a premium to the last undisturbed share price before the Versum-Entegris merger announcement of 51.7% and 15.9% premium to Versum's closing price on Feb. 26, Merck said.

The deal would allow Merck to strengthen its position as a leading supplier for electronic materials, the company said.

Merck's board has unanimously approved the proposal and is fully committed to pursuing the transaction and a Merck shareholder vote isn't required, it said.

Merck is based in Darmstadt, Germany, while Versum is a Delaware corporation based in Tempe, Ariz.

