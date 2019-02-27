Log in
Germany's Merck Approaches Versum in $5.9 Billion All-Cash Deal

02/27/2019 | 08:33am EST

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Merck KGaA has proposed an all-cash acquisition valued at $5.9 billion of Versum Materials to the latter's board of directors, the German company said Wednesday.

The proposed deal would acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Versum for $48 per share.

The offer represents a premium to the last undisturbed share price before the Versum-Entegris merger announcement of 51.7% and 15.9% premium to Versum's closing price on Feb. 26, Merck said.

The deal would allow Merck to strengthen its position as a leading supplier for electronic materials, the company said.

Merck's board has unanimously approved the proposal and is fully committed to pursuing the transaction and a Merck shareholder vote isn't required, it said.

Merck is based in Darmstadt, Germany, while Versum is a Delaware corporation based in Tempe, Ariz.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini

ChangeLast1st jan.
ENTEGRIS INC 1.84% 37.73 Delayed Quote.32.82%
MERCK KGAA -2.99% 92.22 Delayed Quote.5.45%
MERCK KGAA(ADR) -0.02% 21.57 Delayed Quote.3.93%
VERSUM MATERIALS INC 0.75% 41.4 Delayed Quote.49.35%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 722 M
EBIT 2018 2 488 M
Net income 2018 2 074 M
Debt 2018 6 985 M
Yield 2018 1,34%
P/E ratio 2018 18,85
P/E ratio 2019 23,13
EV / Sales 2018 1,31x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 12 263 M
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 101 €
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Oschmann Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Crocifissa Attardo Member-Supervisory Board
Mechthild Auge Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK KGAA5.45%13 948
ABBVIE-12.67%121 104
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD3.11%10 214
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD20.92%9 452
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC3.07%7 707
CONVATEC GROUP-7.20%3 320
