Merck KGaA    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
MERCK KGAA : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating

05/04/2020 | 09:50am EDT

DZ Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 17 492 M
EBIT 2020 2 642 M
Net income 2020 1 747 M
Debt 2020 10 029 M
Yield 2020 1,30%
P/E ratio 2020 25,7x
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
EV / Sales2020 3,21x
EV / Sales2021 2,97x
Capitalization 46 130 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 109,93  €
Last Close Price 106,10  €
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Oschmann Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Christian Raabe Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Fletterich Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK KGAA0.71%50 748
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD.-1.67%12 421
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICAL., LTD-2.37%11 983
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC-26.59%6 065
BETTA PHARMACEUTICALS CO., LTD.-5.13%5 361
YUHAN CORPORATION0.53%2 394
