Merck : Baylor College to Advance Manufacturing Platform for Covid-19 Vaccine Candidates

MERCK KGAA

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
05/27/2020 | 10:14am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Merck KGaA said Wednesday that it has extended its collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston to accelerate manufacturing of Baylor's Covid-19 vaccine candidates.

The German pharmaceuticals and chemicals company said the teams will improve the manufacturing platform for the CoV RBD219-N1 vaccine candidate and develop a new manufacturing platform for a second candidate to accelerate the transition to phase-1 clinical trials.

"The goal for the partnership is to develop a manufacturing process and steps that would lead to a scale-up approach suitable for pilot and later industrial production," it said.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

