Merck KGaA    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA (MRK)
My previous session
Merck : Darmstadt, Germany, Aims to Return to Profitable Growth as of 2019

10/16/2018 | 07:38am CEST
  • Pharmaceutical pipeline to unfold full potential
  • Life Science continues to aim for above-market profitable growth
  • Performance Materials focusing on the electronics industry and realigns R&D

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, expects strong growth impetus starting next year, as the company reported today to analysts and investors at its Capital Markets Day. '2018 has been a challenging year for our company. We have made future-oriented decisions that will lead to profitable growth as of next year,' said Stefan Oschmann, Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

Healthcare expects pipeline-driven earnings growth

In the Healthcare business sector, the core business (excluding Consumer Health), has achieved an annual growth rate of around 3% since 2013. On October 12, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, announced positive results from its Phase II study with evobrutinib in relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS). In September, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, and Pfizer announced that in a Phase III study, Bavencio (avelumab) plus Inlyta (axitinib) showed a significant improvement in progression-free survival in non-pretreated patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma. In addition, seven further Phase III studies are underway with avelumab. On July 30, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted for filing the application for regulatory review of cladribine tablets as a potential treatment for patients with relapsing forms of MS.

Life Science growing faster than the market

In the midst of the Sigma-Aldrich integration over the past three years, the Life Science business sector has grown faster than the market while expanding its position as the most profitable supplier in the life science industry. Whereas the life science market grew annually by an average of 4%, from 2015 to 2017 the Life Science business sector grew by an average of around 6%. In order to maintain this dynamic growth, Life Science intends to rigorously focus on growing its pipeline of innovations and launching new products.

Performance Materials realigns R&D

As announced on July 3, the Performance Materials business sector aims to further expand its position as a leading supplier of solutions for the electronics industry. For the years after 2019, it expects to resume average annual sales growth of 2% to 3%. One pillar of the transformation program is the realignment of research and development (R&D). To this end, the business sector will target its resources more strongly to existing end-customer needs. Moreover, decisions relating to the assessment of projects and allocation of resources will be made centrally and the business sector will push forward with integrated and cross-disciplinary R&D.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, confirms outlook for 2018 and growth prospects for 2019

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, confirmed its expectations for full-year business performance in 2018 as recently communicated in the announcement of half-year results on August 9 as well as the expectation that it will return to sustainable growth in 2019 with respect to the key figures, in other words net sales, EBITDA pre and EPS pre.

Note for media representatives: A live webcast of the presentations by Stefan Oschmann, Chairman of the Executive Board and Marcus Kuhnert, Chief Financial Officer, on October 16, 2018 starting at 10:00 a.m. (CEST) will be accessible via this link.

Disclaimer

Merck KGaA published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 05:37:04 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 489 M
EBIT 2018 2 867 M
Net income 2018 2 254 M
Debt 2018 7 221 M
Yield 2018 1,42%
P/E ratio 2018 17,52
P/E ratio 2019 20,60
EV / Sales 2018 1,27x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 11 148 M
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 98,0 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Oschmann Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Crocifissa Attardo Member-Supervisory Board
Mechthild Auge Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK KGAA-1.53%12 898
ABBVIE-7.79%137 345
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-10.13%10 336
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC15.31%9 386
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD42.39%7 848
CONVATEC GROUP-27.01%5 819
