Merck : Darmstadt, Germany, Named a Global Top Employer

Top Employers Institute honors Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany as Global Top Employer 2019

Scored particularly well regarding talent development, performance management, and career and succession planning

Additional Top Employer certifications for the regions Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North and Latin America

Darmstadt, Germany, February 6, 2019 - Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, today announced it has been named one of only 14 global employers of choice by the Top Employers Institute. The annual Global Top Employer certification recognizes companies that have shown excellence in people practices and structures worldwide. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has been awarded this certification for the third consecutive time. The Top Employers Institute particularly recognized the company's achievements in talent development, performance management, and career and succession planning. Besides the certification as Global Top Employer 2019, the group also received the certifications Top Employer Europe 2019 and Top Employer Germany 2019.



'Our leadership in science and technology is the direct result of having a highly qualified team of motivated people committed to coming up with new ideas to make the world better,' said Belén Garijo, CEO Healthcare and member of the Executive Board responsible for HR at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. 'Such external recognition will enhance even further our ability to bring on board the talent that allows us to constantly challenge the status quo.'



The annual international research undertaken by the Top Employers Institute recognizes leading employers around the world through a stringent evaluation process. Including more than 1,500 companies across 118 countries, this evaluation is based on a detailed assessment of HR processes and structures and focuses on criteria such as talent strategy, career and succession planning, executive development, onboarding, personnel planning, training and development, corporate culture, compensation and benefits, and performance management.



As well as being named a Global Top Employer 2019, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has also received regional certifications in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America. In addition to these certifications, in 2018 the company was ranked among the top five employers in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry by Science magazine.



Further information on the Top Employer Institute and its certifications at: https://www.top-employers.com/de/

