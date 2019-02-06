Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Merck KGaA    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA (MRK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Merck : Darmstadt, Germany, Named a Global Top Employer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 04:05am EST
  • Top Employers Institute honors Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany as Global Top Employer 2019
  • Scored particularly well regarding talent development, performance management, and career and succession planning
  • Additional Top Employer certifications for the regions Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North and Latin America

Darmstadt, Germany, February 6, 2019 - Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, today announced it has been named one of only 14 global employers of choice by the Top Employers Institute. The annual Global Top Employer certification recognizes companies that have shown excellence in people practices and structures worldwide. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has been awarded this certification for the third consecutive time. The Top Employers Institute particularly recognized the company's achievements in talent development, performance management, and career and succession planning. Besides the certification as Global Top Employer 2019, the group also received the certifications Top Employer Europe 2019 and Top Employer Germany 2019.

'Our leadership in science and technology is the direct result of having a highly qualified team of motivated people committed to coming up with new ideas to make the world better,' said Belén Garijo, CEO Healthcare and member of the Executive Board responsible for HR at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. 'Such external recognition will enhance even further our ability to bring on board the talent that allows us to constantly challenge the status quo.'

The annual international research undertaken by the Top Employers Institute recognizes leading employers around the world through a stringent evaluation process. Including more than 1,500 companies across 118 countries, this evaluation is based on a detailed assessment of HR processes and structures and focuses on criteria such as talent strategy, career and succession planning, executive development, onboarding, personnel planning, training and development, corporate culture, compensation and benefits, and performance management.

As well as being named a Global Top Employer 2019, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has also received regional certifications in Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and North America. In addition to these certifications, in 2018 the company was ranked among the top five employers in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry by Science magazine.

Further information on the Top Employer Institute and its certifications at: https://www.top-employers.com/de/

Disclaimer

Merck KGaA published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 09:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERCK KGAA
04:05aMERCK : Darmstadt, Germany, Named a Global Top Employer
PU
02/05GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK pays up to $4.2 billion for Merck KGaA cancer immunotherap..
RE
02/05Merck KGaA, GSK Enter Immuno-Oncology Deal Worth Up to $4.23 Billion -- Updat..
DJ
02/05Merck KGaA, GSK Enter Immuno-Oncology Collaboration Valued at Up to $4.23 Bil..
DJ
02/05MERCK KGAA : Merck And GSK Agree On Collaboration In Immuno-Oncology
DJ
02/05MERCK : Darmstadt, Germany and GSK Announce Global Alliance to Jointly Develop a..
PU
02/05MERCK KGAA : Merck and GSK agree on Collaboration in Immuno-Oncology
EQ
02/01MERCK : Darmstadt, Germany Receives Gold Rating for the Third Time from EcoVadis
PU
01/30MERCK : An Interview with Heiko Goette, Biostatistician, Merck Ahead of Adaptive..
AQ
01/28MERCK : Boards of E. Merck KG, Darmstadt, Germany, Newly Elected
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 677 M
EBIT 2018 2 705 M
Net income 2018 2 205 M
Debt 2018 7 079 M
Yield 2018 1,32%
P/E ratio 2018 19,57
P/E ratio 2019 23,25
EV / Sales 2018 1,33x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 12 495 M
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 101 €
Spread / Average Target 4,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Oschmann Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Crocifissa Attardo Member-Supervisory Board
Mechthild Auge Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK KGAA7.45%14 235
ABBVIE-14.82%118 126
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD4.14%11 080
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD5.37%8 170
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC3.81%7 762
CONVATEC GROUP5.65%3 614
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.