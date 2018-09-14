Log in
Merck : Darmstadt, Germany, Presents Interdisciplinary Cosmetics Research at IFSCC 2018

09/14/2018 | 01:33pm CEST
  • 3D Skin Models Enable New Efficacy Testing Methodology
  • Bioactive Ingredients Provide Anti-Pollution Effects
  • Combination of Ingredients Maximizes Blue Light Protection

Darmstadt, Germany, September 14, 2018 - Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a leading science and technology company, will present insights into their latest cosmetic research during the International Federation of Societies of Cosmetic Chemists (IFSCC) Congress 2018 taking place September 18th through 21st in Munich.

In oral presentations and comprehensive poster sessions, the company will provide insights into a broad variety of topics, including their latest developments in leveraging the anti-pollution properties of natural ingredients. Other focus topics will be ways to study the permeability of active ingredients and how to maximize blue light protection by combining mica and inorganic UV-filters. In an interactive workshop, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany will also present an innovative way for the efficacy testing using 3D skin models.

'We are now able to go beyond traditional analytics and testing methodologies' explains Jörg von Hagen, Head of Cosmetic Actives R&D at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. His team developed advanced 3D skin models to evaluate the efficacy of biological tanners & whiteners. The new technology provides specific 3D skin models with various properties to mimic different skin types. Von Hagen emphasizes the cross functional approach in their development: 'We greatly benefit from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's broad range of scientific and technological expertise across performance materials, healthcare and life science which fuel our research in cosmetics.'

In addition to meeting the experts during the presentations and workshops, visitors at Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany's booth can gain further insights into the company's broad portfolio of effect pigments and effective active ingredients. Visitors to the IFSCC 2018 will find Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany at booth No. E12 in the INFINITY Hotel & Conference Resort Munich, Unterschleissheim, Germany.

Workshop:
Efficacy Testing of Biological Tanners Using 3D Skin Models
by Prof. Dr. Jörg von Hagen
Tuesday, September 18th || 11:30-12:10
in Multifunctional Room 3

Presentations:
Synergy of mica and inorganic UV filters maximizes Blue Light Protection as first defense line by Marina Lefort
Thursday, September 20th || 14:45-15:15, in Room Ammersee

Identifying surrogate model systems to study the permeability of active ingredients by Markus Lubda
Friday, September 21st || 14:15-14:45, in Room Auditorium

Disclaimer

Merck KGaA published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 11:32:07 UTC
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.