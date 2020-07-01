Merck : Darmstadt, Germany, Receives EU Commission Supplementary Statement of Objections in the Proceedings Concerning the Sigma-Aldrich Acquisition

Log in
07/01/2020 | 07:24am EDT

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, today received a Supplementary Statement of Objections (SSO) from the European Commission (EU Commission) in the ongoing proceedings concerning the Sigma-Aldrich acquisition, which was completed in 2015. In July 2017, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, received a Statement of Objections from the European Commission. This relates to a packaging technology developed by Sigma-Aldrich prior to its acquisition by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.

The SSO states that the allegations previously made against Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will be dropped. The SSO retains allegations made against Sigma-Aldrich, which will be the object of the ongoing proceedings.

From the very beginning of the antitrust review proceeding, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, has cooperated and engaged in a constructive dialogue with the European Commission.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is confident that it will be possible to resolve the situation satisfactorily. Since this matter is still ongoing, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will not comment any further on it at this point in time.

Disclaimer

Merck KGaA published this content on 01 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2020 11:23:02 UTC
