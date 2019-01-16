Log in
Merck : Darmstadt, Germany, Welcomes Ten New Startups to its Innovation Center

0
01/16/2019 | 04:29am EST

About the Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Accelerator

The Accelerator program collaborates with startups that are working on Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany related topics. Startups participating in the three-month program receive mentoring and in-depth coaching from the company's Senior Management and access to a network comprised of over 50,000 experts from 66 countries. They also benefit from training and tailored coaching sessions, financial support of up to € 50,000, access to state of the art workspace and high-tech prototyping labs at the new Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Innovation Center. The goal of the Accelerator program is to establish partnerships with startups and launch joint innovation projects: partnering in innovation offers both Merck and startups the benefit of access to key markets and technologies.

About the Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Innovation Center

Complementing research and development in the company's business sectors, the Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany Innovation Center supports the scaling of new businesses beyond the company's current scope. With its initiatives, creative working environment and culture of openness and exchange, the Innovation Center connects employees, startups and companies to create groundbreaking innovations.

innovationcenter.emdgroup.com

All Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the EMD Group Website. In case you are a resident of the USA or Canada please go to www.emdgroup.com/subscribe to register for your online subscription of this service as our geo-targeting requires new links in the email. You may later change your selection or discontinue this service.

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, a vibrant science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 51,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices - the company is everywhere. In 2017, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 15.3 billion in 66 countries.

The company holds the global rights to the name and trademark 'Merck' internationally. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials. Since its founding 1668, scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to the company's technological and scientific advances. To this day, the founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. For more information about Merck, KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, visit www.emdgroup.com.

Disclaimer

Merck KGaA published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 09:28:08 UTC
