By Kim Richters



The European Commission has approved Bavencio in combination with axitinib for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, Merck KGaA (MRK.XE) said late Monday.

The drug's approval was based on positive interim results from the phase 3 study Javelin Renal 101, the German pharmaceutical company said.

