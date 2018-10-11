Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Merck KGaA    MRK   DE0006599905

MERCK KGAA (MRK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Merck : Global Survey and Documentary Film Expose Emotional Impact of Multiple Sclerosis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 06:38am CEST

About Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic, inflammatory condition of the central nervous system and is the most common, non-traumatic, disabling neurological disease in young adults. It is estimated that approximately 2.3 million people have MS worldwide. While symptoms can vary, the most common symptoms of MS include blurred vision, numbness or tingling in the limbs and problems with strength and coordination. The relapsing forms of MS are the most common.

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germanyand Multiple Sclerosis
For more than 20 years, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has been relentlessly focused on understanding the journey people living with MS face in order to create a meaningful, positive experience for them and the broader MS community. However, there is still much that is unknown about this complex and unpredictable disease. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany is digging deeper to advance the science and reconstruct a new understanding of MS, inside and out. We are committed to delivering solutions that improve the lives of all those affected by MS.

About Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. More than 53,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life - from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions. In 2017, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, generated sales of € 15.3 billion in 66 countries.

Founded in 1668, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, holds the global rights to the 'Merck' name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma and EMD Performance Materials.

About Embracing Carers
Embracing Carers is a global initiative led by Merck KgaA, Darmstadt, Germany in collaboration with leading caregiver organizations around the world designed to increase awareness, discussion, and action about the often-overlooked needs of caregivers. Given that caregivers need support and often do not know where to turn for help, Embracing Carers was created to help fill that void.

About IACO
The International Alliance of Carer Organizations (IACO) is a global coalition of 15 member nations committed to building a global understanding and respect for the vital role of family carers. Recognized as an official NGO by the United Nations, IACO works to improve the quality of life and support the needs of carers, through international partnerships and advocacy that strengthens and honors the voice of carers. To learn more, visit www.internationalcarers.org.

About Eurocarers
Eurocarers is the European umbrella organisation representing informal carers and their organizations, irrespective of the particular age or health need of the person they are caring for. Eurocarers works to raise awareness of the significant contribution made by carers to care systems while ensuring that all relevant policies across Europe take account of their needs and preferences. To learn more, visit www.eurocarers.org.

About Shift.ms
Shift.ms - www.Shift.ms - is the social network for people with multiple sclerosis. Founded by MSers, for MSers, the charity supports many thousands of recently diagnosed people across the world as they make sense of MS. It's independent and it's free.

About #MSInsideOut
#MSInsideOut is a campaign supported by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany which focuses on understanding the journeys people living with MS face and telling the inside story of the disease. For more than 20 years, Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany has been relentlessly focused on understanding the journey people living with MS face to create a meaningful, positive experience for them and the broader MS Community. With the #MSInsideOut campaign Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany aims to better understand MS and, importantly, enable others to do the same.

Disclaimer

Merck KGaA published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 04:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on MERCK KGAA
06:38aMERCK : Global Survey and Documentary Film Expose Emotional Impact of Multiple S..
PU
10/10MERCK : Up to 10-Years of Follow-up Data Reaffirm Safety Profile of Investigatio..
PU
10/09MERCK : OSHA inspection opened after fall at Jaffrey manufacturer
AQ
10/09MERCK : Darmstadt, Germany Data at ESMO 2018 Congress Highlight Multiple Therape..
PU
10/09MERCK : Data at ESMO 2018 Congress Highlight Multiple Therapeutics with Potentia..
AQ
10/08PIERRE FABRE : sources
RE
10/08MERCK : New Efficacy and Safety Data on MS Portfolio to be Presented at ECTRIMS ..
PU
10/06MERCK : Opens M Lab Collaboration Center in Sao Paulo, Brazil
AQ
10/04MERCK : With large companies, such as Millipore and Keurig moving th
AQ
10/04MERCK : MilliporeSigma Opens M Lab™ Collaboration Center in São Paulo, Bra..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24Immutep teams up with Merck KGaA and Pfizer in cancer combo therapy; shares u.. 
09/23BeiGene's zanubrutinib shows encouraging action in early-stage lymphoma study 
09/13YOUR DAILY SCOOP : Foamix Zooms, Pfizer And Merck Report Positive 
09/13YOUR CANCER HIGHLIGHT : A Pfizer-Merck KGaA Collab Bears Fruit In The Competitiv.. 
09/11Pfizer's Bavencio + Inlyta shows treatment benefit in late-stage kidney cance.. 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 14 489 M
EBIT 2018 2 867 M
Net income 2018 2 254 M
Debt 2018 7 214 M
Yield 2018 1,41%
P/E ratio 2018 17,63
P/E ratio 2019 20,73
EV / Sales 2018 1,29x
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
Capitalization 11 495 M
Chart MERCK KGAA
Duration : Period :
Merck KGaA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MERCK KGAA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 98,0 €
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Oschmann Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Crocifissa Attardo Member-Supervisory Board
Mechthild Auge Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK KGAA-0.01%13 233
ABBVIE-2.21%143 205
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-7.29%10 691
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC23.25%10 026
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD48.66%8 192
CONVATEC GROUP10.17%5 812
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.