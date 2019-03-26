Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Merck KGaA

MERCK KGAA

(MRK)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/26 07:49:11 am
99.15 EUR   +0.46%
07:17aMerck KGaA Begins Tender Offer for Versum
DJ
03/25MERCK : Mavenclad Approved in Switzerland
DJ
03/20Merck KGaA, Pfizer End Phase III Trial in Previously Untreated Advanced Ovarian Cancer
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Merck KGaA Begins Tender Offer for Versum

0
03/26/2019 | 07:17am EDT

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Merck KGaA has begun a hostile takeover offer of Versum Materials, in a move that would scuttle a pending deal with Entegris.

The German company said it had begun a cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Versum at $48 per share. An approach by Merck KGaA was announced in February.

In addition, Merck said it has filed definitive proxy materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its solicitation against the Entegris acquisition of Versum, which was first announced in January.

Merck KGaA traded 1% higher at 1057GMT, while shares in Versum closed at $49.67 on Monday, higher than the offer per share from Merck KGaA.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini

ChangeLast1st jan.
ENTEGRIS INC 0.12% 34.68 Delayed Quote.24.18%
MERCK KGAA 1.03% 99.68 Delayed Quote.9.69%
MERCK KGAA(ADR) 0.29% 22.28 Delayed Quote.7.35%
VERSUM MATERIALS INC -0.52% 49.67 Delayed Quote.79.18%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 15 342 M
EBIT 2019 2 715 M
Net income 2019 1 571 M
Debt 2019 4 808 M
Yield 2019 1,33%
P/E ratio 2019 26,70
P/E ratio 2020 27,15
EV / Sales 2019 1,14x
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capitalization 12 756 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Oschmann Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Wolfgang Heinz Büchele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcus Kuhnert Chief Financial Officer
Crocifissa Attardo Member-Supervisory Board
Mechthild Auge Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MERCK KGAA9.69%14 428
ABBVIE-13.75%117 653
WUXI APPTEC CO LTD25.10%16 546
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD12.43%11 399
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD24.42%9 774
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC10.46%7 794
