Merck KGaA Begins Tender Offer for Versum

Merck KGaA has begun a hostile takeover offer of Versum Materials, in a move that would scuttle a pending deal with Entegris.

The German company said it had begun a cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Versum at $48 per share. An approach by Merck KGaA was announced in February.

In addition, Merck said it has filed definitive proxy materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its solicitation against the Entegris acquisition of Versum, which was first announced in January.

Merck KGaA traded 1% higher at 1057GMT, while shares in Versum closed at $49.67 on Monday, higher than the offer per share from Merck KGaA.

